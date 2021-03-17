With spring approaching and yard beautification beginning, Chief Leo Brown of the Laurel Fire Department is reminding residents that there is a permanent “no burn” ordinance inside the city limits. That ban includes residents in the newly annexed Pendorff Community, he said.
“Please refrain from burning inside the city limits and be considerate of your neighbors,” Brown said. “If you have any leaves or debris that need to be picked up, please call Public Works at 601-428-6455 and schedule it for pickup.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.