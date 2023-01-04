A Bay Springs man and woman are facing felony charges after being accused of abusing two young children, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson reported.
Donyelle F. Evans, 25, and Keshundra L. Moore, 25, were each charged with two counts of child abuse and booked into the Jasper County Jail.
The children’s grandmother reported on Dec. 20 that she found bruises and other injuries on the preschool-aged children, and JCSD Investigator Jody White and Child Protective Services got involved, along with the Jasper County Youth Court.
The children were reportedly placed in custody of the grandmother while the case is investigated. Evans and Moore have since been released from jail on bond.
In a separate case, 35-year-old Johnny D. Pickens was taken into custody after a traffic stop by JCSD deputies on Dec. 30. They ran his information in the National Crime Information Center database and learned that he was wanted for aggravated assault out of Colorado. He was being held in the jail awaiting transport back there to face charges. No other details were available.
