The Laurel Shrine Club’s annual Christmas magic show with award-winning magician Dorian LaChance will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the club building, 4751 Highway 15 North. Children from Laurel, Jones County and the surrounding areas are invited.
Tickets/passes that have been donated by area merchants and individuals will be available at the door for the children and their chaperones. A hot dog and hamburger lunch and Kool Aid will be available for children after the show.
The Laurel Shrine Club presents the show every year as a “thank you” to those who support the club’s efforts to provide for medical needs of patients at The Shriners Hospital for Children.
