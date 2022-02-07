The 10th annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook-Off is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Magnolia and Oak streets in downtown Laurel.
All-you-can-eat chili tickets are $15 and a bottomless $30 keepsake pottery bowl will be available.
For more information, including on how to enter the contest and be a judge, visit www.laurelmainstreet.com.
