A Choctaw man admitted in federal court to beating to death his girlfriend in the Bogue Homa Community in the summer of 2017.
Stuart Brian Nickey, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Cassidy Shoemake. Both were members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the incident occurred on tribal land, which is why the criminal proceedings were in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg.
Nickey admitted to beating Shoemake in the head and face with his fists and causing her death on July 1, 2017. A federal grand jury indicted him in September 2017.
The plea was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi and FBI special agent Michelle Sutphin.
Nickey is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 29. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
LaMarca commended the work of the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the FBI, which investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin J. Payne and Lynn Murray.
