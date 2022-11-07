Kenneth “Jay” Ketchersid, left, of Laurel and Jayden English were the hamburger-eating contest winners at The Knight Butcher during the Central Avenue Block Party. These weren’t any Wimpy burgers they were tackling — they were The Knight Butcher’s famous half-pound burgers. So it took only two burgers for Ketchersid to win the top prize among the adults and only 1-1/2 for the West Jones Elementary sixth-grader to win the youth prize. Both winners are shown with business co-owner Terri Knight. The contest can be viewed on The Knight Butcher’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.