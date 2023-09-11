The top buttons of a Jones County man’s jail-issued coveralls were open wide to display a wooden cross on a necklace as he prepared to do his penance in prison for stealing from a church.
Cory Browning, 37, was ordered to serve four years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to burglary of a church.
He broke into Life Church in February 2022 and stole a TV, an iPad, a soundbar, plus food and drinks, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said. Security surveillance video showed the burglar in a mask and gloves stealing the items, and Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was able to get information that Browning was the perpetrator.
In court, Browning admitted that it was him. He has also pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in Perry County.
“Me and my wife separated, and I was left with nowhere to go, and I just let myself go,” Browning said when Judge Dal Williamson asked why he did it. “I did a lot of things I shouldn’t have. I was on drugs.”
Browning has four children — ages 17, 15, 12 and 5, he told the judge.
“People separate all the time, but life goes on,” Williamson said. “Drugs aren’t the answer to any problem. They make your life worse.”
In addition to the prison time, Browning was ordered to serve three years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees of $2,239.42, which includes $311.92 in restitution to Life Church. Officials at the church were in agreement with the sentence, Martin told the judge. Browning was facing up to 14 years in prison, if convicted. He was represented by public defender Matt Sherman.
“When you steal from the church ... you’re taking things that belong to God,” Williamson said.
• Anthony Trujillo, 19, of Laurel was ordered to serve seven years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of auto burglary. He admitted to stealing items ranging from cash and credit cards to Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors bags from unlocked vehicles at residences on North 4th Avenue and North 9th Avenue before being turned in to the Laurel Police Department by his mother after Investigator Mitch Blakeney contacted her, Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall said.
“People deserve to be able to park at their house without having to worry about someone taking the things that they worked for,” Williamson said.
Trujillo was facing up to 21 years in prison, but this is the only felony on his record, so Williamson said he would accept the sentence recommendation. He was represented by Sherman.
“This is a hard lesson,” the judge said as the defendant’s family members sobbed in the courtroom.
In addition to the prison time, Trujillo will serve four years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees of $1,927.50.
• Danny Wade Dial, 39, of Vossburg was ordered to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to grand larceny. He stole a dirtbike from a residence on Harb Purvis Road, outside of Sandersville, and it was recovered “painted and damaged” near Heidelberg, Martin told the court.
The motorcycle belonged to Rachel Jefcoat’s son, and a witness responded to her Facebook post asking for information about it and reported seeing Dial on the stolen dirtbike along Highway 11 in July 2022, Martin said. The case was handled by JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites.
In addition to the prison time, Dial was ordered to serve three years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees of $3,926.50, which includes $1,999 in restitution to Jefcoat.
Dial was represented by public defender Cruz Gray. He was facing up to five years in prison, but he has a previous grand larceny conviction, so his third felony could get him sentenced as a habitual offender, Williamson warned.
