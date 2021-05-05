An Ellisville man who was a church musician and was on trial for sexual battery in Jones County Circuit Court was found not guilty Wednesday afternoon.
Arrinesto Adams was accused of having sexual contact with his then-girlfriend’s 9-year-old daughter in September 2018, when the defendant was 26.
The jury heard testimony over two days and deliberated through lunchtime on Wednesday at South Central Place, which has allowed trials to be there so court officials and jurors can keep a safe distance to help avoid the spread of COVID-19. The defendant is shown with his wife Morgan Adams and attorney Dow Yoder, right, immediately after closing arguments. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin is prosecuting the case.
Read more in Saturday's Laurel Leader-Call.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
