The City of Laurel has filled its only position in the Public Works Department.
Tyrome Russell, 49, of Hattiesburg was hired as Public Works Director/Engineer at the most recent city council meeting. He was unable to attend because he was being treated for an accidental burn, Mayor Johnny Magee said.
Russell’s background is in the oilfield industry, Magee said, and that work has taken him to Argentina, Turkey, Ukraine and Canada, where he served in leadership positions.
His hiring comes after an “exhaustive search” following the 2020 resignation of Ted Collins and as the city transitions to hiring a private company to handle public works duties. Collins, who had been with Suez Water for several years, replaced Lorenzo Anderson after he resigned in January 2020. The annual salary for the position is $56,659.20.
Gulfport-based H2O Innovation Operation & Maintenance, LLC signed a one-year contract worth $2,096,096 to handle maintenance and operations of city streets, drainage and the equipment shop at the public works facility starting Aug. 1.
Councilman George Carmichael pointed to one much-anticipated project in which work was beginning — the replacing of pipes and repaving of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
“It’s going to have a nice look,” he said. “There’s a lot to be excited about going on in Laurel right now. The process is going to take several months, so we just ask that the folks be patient.”
Public Works had been short-staffed for months, Magee said in July, when the council unanimously voted to go private. Crews from other departments were working to help fill the gaps — and potholes and other problems. That was delaying routine work and projects, he said.
“It’s going to save the city money,” Magee said, noting that the director is the only position on the city dole. H20 is responsible for paying the insurance and state retirement and other costs associated with the department’s other employees.
The city privatized water services years ago with Suez and hired WastePro to start handling garbage-collection service this year.
In other business, the council entered into an agreement with architect Michael McKinnon to design and help choose a contractor to construct the Oak Park Alumni Building and grounds after the city agreed to take control of the facility from the Laurel school district.
“This will be something the Community can enjoy because it will be available for rentals,” Carmichael said. “It’s going to be a nice place. We’re excited about it.”
The council also OK’d the Laurel Police Department’s purchase of a pair of new Harley-Davison motorcycles from a Meridian dealership at a cost of $61,008.16. Councilwoman Andrea Ellis abstained from voting — as she does with all police matters — because her daughter is an officer with the LPD.
They also agreed to change the zoning of property at 507 and 511 North Cook Avenue from General Commercial to Heavy Commercial, but they did not grant a one-year special exception to Melanie Ulmer to operate a café at 609 West Jackson St. after Ellis’ motion died for lack of a second.
The council agreed to pay travel expenses for Magee to attend Mississippi Main Street’s Destination Downtown in Starkville and the Mississippi Municipal League’s Small Town Conference in Hattiesburg.
They also OK’d the appointment of Raven Haynes as an ex-officio member of the Historic Preservation Commission.
Councilman Kevin Kelly said he had received complaints from two residents about some leakage coming from a WastePro truck that was attracting flies and causing a bad smell on the road. He asked if someone could check on that.
