Two banks bid under 1 percent on $1M bond
•
The city of Laurel got such a high number of low bond-rate bids, even the financial experts were shaking their heads in awe when announcing it.
Two of the five bids for a $1 million bond came in at an interest rate under 1 percent, representatives from the Butler Snow law firm and Government Consultants told Mayor Johnny Magee and the City Council at their last meeting. First State Bank had the low bid of .95 percent, edging out Community Bank, which bid .99 percent on the five-year bond.
“It was like, how low can you go?” Troy Johnston of Butler Snow said. “This is exciting news, particularly for a five-year note. We recommend that you accept the low bid.”
The Council quickly agreed, voting unanimously to take the bid and the $1 million bond.
“I’ve never heard of that,” council President Tony Thaxton said of the two bids under 1 percent.
City Clerk Mary Ann Hess also pointed out that getting a total of five bids “was a lot more than usual, so that’s very good.”
The city has an A-plus credit rating, Mayor Johnny Magee announced in July 2019, and even then, the low bid was 2.55 percent for a $3 million bond that had to be repaid in 12 years.
“We try hard to watch the money and pay bills on time, and it shows with bids like these,” Magee said at the time.
The $1 million will be used to help pay for construction of an expansion at the SportsPlex. It will be paid back at a rate of $220,000 per year using the first penny of the two-cent tourism tax.
Walker Construction of Wiggins was awarded the bid for Phase II of the expansion at the previous meeting. Its $2,217,874 cost will include earthwork, parking and access roads for the four adult softball fields in the new “eightplex.” The city received six bids.
The council also agreed to initiate a proposed Spec Wilson Boulevard Pedestrian Improvements Project, which would build new sidewalks, landscaping, curbs and gutters from Carrol Gartin Boulevard to Central Avenue. The city got a grant of a up to $600,000 from the Mississippi Department of Transportation and will have to pay a 20 percent match.
In other business, the council approved an emergency repair of a water main along East 7th Street and Herbert Avenue that cost $95,225.50.
The council also unanimously approved amended wording of a 3 percent rate increase that for water and sewer service that will take effect May 1.
The money from the small incremental increases is used to pay for emergency repairs like the one on 7th Street, Councilman George Carmichael pointed out.
“We have to fix it, but it costs money,” he said.
In more street business, the council agreed to close the portion of North 4th Avenue from West Kingston Street to West 12th Street — about 775 feet total — that runs along the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts. With two-way traffic being allowed on the parallel of section of North 3rd Avenue, the change will “not adversely affect the municipal purposes of the City if Laurel nor … the traffic flow of the city,” according to the ordinance. The city will also relinquish ownership of the property to the school district, effective April 2.
The council also accepted an anonymous contribution of $2,000 for tree maintenance in the historic district.
A public hearing was set for April 6 for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed by the Inspection Department as a menace to the public health and safety:
• 318 East 18th St., Allied Tire Recycling, LLC;
• Overgrown property south of 121 East 18th St., MS District Council, Inc.;
• Overgrown property west of 318 East 18th St., Lee Fuller;
The property at 1632 Lee Street, which belongs to Ella Benton’s Estate, will be demolished and cleared by city workers and the owner will be billed for the work. That property is “being used by vagrants,” Harold Russell of the Inspection Department said.
Carmichael said he has two properties in his ward, at 2nd Avenue and 21st Street, that the Inspection Department needs to look at for the same reason.
Jerry Gilbreath was granted three more months to get his property cleared at 819 West 5th St.
Four lot-cleaning assessments ranging from $165 to $795 were approved.
Councilman Anthony Page was not at the meeting after calling in and reporting that he was ill.
In the previous meeting, the council agreed to pay PlanIT Geo $16,000 for a tree inventory project at Boston Park and Mason Park, and submit that amount to the Mississippi Forestry Commission for reimbursement. PanIT Geo did the same project at Gardiner Park.
The council also agreed to pay for its clerk, Sharon King, to attend the 50th annual spring conference of the Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Collectors Association in Gulfport, which was rescheduled for later this month. The cost is estimated at $70. King is a master municipal clerk and serves as chairwoman of the membership committee.
A public hearing date of March 16 was set for the following properties that the Inspection Department had deemed a menace to the public health and safety:
• 108 Bay Street and 509 Masonite Dr., Rose Corriere Estate/care of John Corriere;
• Vacant lot west of 435 East Oak St. and 623 West 27th St., Kale Farms, LLC:
• 617 East 10th St., Chasiti McDonald et. al., care of Bernard Smith.
The council agreed to clear two properties — 830 South Magnolia St. (Luke M.B. Church) and 14 Carney Dr. (Lui Properties) — and bill the owners.
