Capital loan complete, routine water/sewer increases OK’d
•
Officer Dalton Gieger is donating the services of his K-9 partner Hank to the Laurel Police Department after the city council approved that arrangement at its most recent meeting.
Gieger and his German shepherd partner are a package deal for the department. The council accepted the donation that was offered by Gieger with only two conditions — that he be the sole handler of Hank and that Hank goes with him when he departs from the department.
Geiger bought and started training Hank before he was even hired at the LPD, with this goal in mind, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. They passed all of the certifications after being put through the paces by Lt. John Stringer, who is over the LPD’s K-9 units, and they began duty together on Monday night.
“We have had only three dogs for a while, so when he suggested this, it seemed like a win for the department,” Cox said.
That was one of several LPD-related items on the agenda in the most recent council meeting. Members also approved an emergency travel order for Sgt. Rodrigus Carr and Lt. Mark Evans to go to Odessa, Texas to pick up Malcolm J. Wilson, a suspect in an aggravated assault and armed robbery.
The council also OK’d travel for Chief Tommy Cox and Deputy Chief Earl Reed to attend the annual Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Biloxi in June at an estimated cost of $2,369.84.
The donation of running boards valued at $365 for an LPD 2020 Dodge Ram was accepted from Jose’s Body Shop. Retiring LPD Lt. Tommy Duffy was allowed to purchase his service revolver for $10.
The Laurel Fire Department was OK’d to accept a $2,000 donation from Walmart to purchase fire extinguishers and other fire-safety items for the department’s In-Home Fire Safety Prevention Education Program.
The council completed the process of securing a $500,000 Capital Improvements Loan to pay for renovations at a former Laurel Housing Authority property on Leontyne Price Boulevard to convert it to the Laurel-Jones County Visitors’ Center. The Mississippi Development Authority loan will be paid from the tourism tax over a 20-year period and it is being administered by Flowood-based Sample, Hicks and Associates, Inc. at a cost of $5,000 — $2,500 at the time the loan application is approved and $2,500 when construction is complete.
In other business, a bid of $14,900 from Lamar Mechanical Services was accepted to do electrical work in a new metal building at the Laurel Veterans Museum. The council also agreed to re-solicit proposals for rehabilitation construction to six housing units at 972 Poplar Drive. Grant administrator Mississippi Home Corp. determined that the contractor that won the bid in October 2019 didn’t have the proper paperwork, so the project is having to be re-bid, council President Tony Thaxton said.
The council also agreed to the routine 3 percent water and sewer rate increases to minimum charge of $14.44 and $21.71, respectively, (from $14.02 and $21.08) for residential customers in the city and $21.74 and $33.01 (from $21.08 and $32.05) to those outside the city. The minimums for commercial customers are $21.74 and $24.60 (from $21.08 and $23.88) and $32.55 and $36.85 (from $31.60 and $35.78). Industrial rates will go up to $4.40 per 1,000 gallons from $4.27. Those rates will go into effect on May 1 if the council OKs the second reading of the ordinance.
The following properties will be cleaned by the Parks and Recreation Department and the cost billed to the property owner:
• Four lots at 1304 Chantilly Street, Highway 84 East Travel Center LLC;
• 34 Oakcrest Dr., Josh Johnson Properties LLC;
• 824 South 6th Ave., Show Me Investments LLC;
• 604 West 26th St., Madeline Mitchell;
• 2117 North 5th Ave., Stephanie D. and Christopher J. Wiggins;
• 212 Bay St., Show Me Investments LLC;
• 804 South 6th Ave., Nettie Scarbrough Estate;
• 827 North 13th Ave., RMT Investments LLC;
• Lot east of 1127 Churchton St., Fred R. Martin Estate;
• 202 Walters Ave., Kendrick Conner
The council granted extensions for cleanup at the following properties after owners or their representatives showed up at the hearing and made that request. If the work is not completed during the extra time that was granted, the properties will be cleaned by the city at owner expense:
• 2409 North 3rd Ave., Patricia Jones;
• 1404 West 12th St., Earnest G. Wells;
• 1515 North Joe Wheeler, Nixon Earlene Posey Estate/Sylvia Lewis;
• 1028 North 4th Ave., Judith A. Hughes;
• 610 Van Buren St., Deborah McSwain;
• 830 South 6th Ave., Billie and Phelster Williams
A public hearing will be Tuesday at the Laurel City Council meeting for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed by the Inspection Department as a menace to the public health and safety of the community:
• 130 South 16th Ave., Longbeard Properties;
• 313 North Pine St., Aldiri Ebrahim;
• 1117 North 9th Ave., Vera Ricardo;
• 608 East 10th St., Joan Ainsworth;
• 122 South 14th Ave., David White;
• 136 South 13th Ave., LandMark Properties;
• 1514 Queen St., Onesimo Suares;
• 1153 Capitol St., Pearline S. Anderson;
• 1204 Spriggs St., Johnny Oliver;
• 748 North 8th Ave., Chadwick Properties LLC
The council also approved the assessments of 17 properties that were cleaned by the city at costs ranging from $100 to $370.
In other recent meetings:
• A $79,710 emergency repair at the Smyly Wastewater Treatment Plant was approved;
• The Laurel Tourism Committee was authorized to set aside up to $25,000 per year from tourism tax proceeds for the purpose of funding non-profit groups that are organizing tourist-oriented events;
• Neel-Schaffer will get $8,500 for professional services to develop a request for qualifications for a renewable natural gas project at wastewater treatment plants and $7,500 to perform a cultural resources survey to pursue funding for sewer expansions into the annexed parts of Pendorff;
• City Clerk Mary Ann Hess was OK’d to travel to Minnesota in May and Ohio in June as part of her duties as president of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks in July. That organization is paying her expenses for the trip to Ohio and approximately $1,400 of the estimated $3,230 cost of the trip to Minnesota. Deputy City Clerks Kristal Jones and Lauren Stewart were also approved to travel to Minnesota at an estimated cost of $5,500;
• Travel expenses were approved for Mayor Johnny Magee to attend the Mississippi Association of Planning and Development District conference in Biloxi in April and the Mississippi Annual Affordable Housing Conference in Biloxi in May;
• Travel expenses for all elected officials and municipal clerks for the Mississippi Municipal League Annual Summer Conference in Biloxi in June was approved;
• Travel expenses were approved for city safety coordinator Liquita Wilson to attend a workshop in Pearl;
• An addition was approved for Daphne Skate Park, which is being paid for by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks;
• The Parks and Recreation Department accepted a $1,000 donation from H2O Innovations for city youth programs;
• One-year renewals of zoning special exceptions were granted for Lawanda Ransom (snack stand, 1819 North 1st Ave.), Alaina Rowzee (day care, 703 North 11th Ave.), Maria Esteban (used-car/tire shop, 3371 Ellisville Blvd.) and Dion Dotson (day care, 31 Mar Ree Dr.).
