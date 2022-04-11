The City of Laurel will host a job fair at the Laurel Train Depot (230 North Maple St.) from 9 a.m.-noon on Thursday, April 21. On-site interviews will be conducted for people who are interested in working for the city, including the Laurel Fire Department and Laurel Police Department.
