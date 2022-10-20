The City of Laurel will open the roundabout at Leontyne Price Boulevard and Central Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The roundabout will be the city’s first two-lane roundabout and will open up the 500 block of Central Avenue to two-way traffic. Because many drivers may not have experienced traveling through a two-lane roundabout, the city provided additional educational resources to assist our local drivers in making this transition.The most important points for drivers to remember are to slow down, yield to all vehicles, choose the appropriate lane before entering the roundabout, and to stop for pedestrians. Additionally, drivers should never turn left into a roundabout.
