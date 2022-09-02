A City of Laurel knuckleboom truck dumped its load of debris a little too soon on Thursday afternoon. The truck was on Highway 84 West on the way to Hillcrest Drive when the trailer full of limbs and other debris that had been picked up along city streets began to fishtail and caused the truck to overturn, according to reports. The roadway was soon cleared and no injuries were reported.
(Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.