Icons discuss race, progress to students at JC Honors Institute
Guarded by U.S. Marshals in 1962, James Meredith was the first black man to integrate the University of Mississippi. On Monday, at 87 years old, Meredith took the stage as an icon of the civil rights era and guest speaker for the Jones College Honors Institute, regarding the past and where Mississippi is headed.
The forum featured Meredith and Laurel native Judge Charles Pickering, 83, who served as a prosecutor in Jones County in the 1960s, judge for the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi and as a U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Meredith and Pickering spoke on the topic of “To Our Future: Toward a New Day for Mississippi.”
Meredith and Pickering shared their experience of living in a segregated society — a black man enrolling in a white university and a white prosecutor testifying against the Ku Klux Klan for their crimes against black individuals and civil rights activists, respectively.
In his speech, Meredith said six words that stuck with him his entire life came from a history professor at Ole Miss: “Slavery has existed as long as mankind.”
Pickering said in 1959, three years before Meredith enrolled at Ole Miss, Clyde Kennard attempted to integrate the University of Southern Mississippi.
“The result was (Kennard) was convicted of stealing $25 of chicken feed and sent to the penitentiary,” Pickering said. “Mr. Meredith had to know — when he enrolled at Ole Miss — blacks trying to integrate a Mississippi Institute of Higher Learning, that he could be sent to the penitentiary. So it took a lot of courage for him to be able to do what he did.”
A year after Meredith integrated Ole Miss, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed for leading a peaceful protest in Birmingham, Ala., Pickering said. Around that same time, four young black girls died when racial extremists bombed the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, and later that year, King gave his “I Have A Dream” speech in Washington, D.C, Pickering said.
“That same year, I was elected Jones County prosecuting attorney,” he said. “Also that same year, and here in Mississippi, Byron De La Beckwith cowarded in the darkness and assassinated Medgar Evers, field secretary for the Mississippi NAACP.”
Pickering said he saw racial animosity as KKK members hit young black individuals over the head as they attempted to integrate the counter at Walgreens.
“It is a memory that will be forever seared in my mind,” he said. “It was painful to see.”
Pickering went head-to-head with Laurel’s Sam Bowers, who was imperial wizard of the KKK. FBI reports suggest that Bowers was the most violent living racist at the time.
“As the young county attorney, I faced three choices: I could take sides with the Klan, do as most did which was nothing or I could fight the Klan,” Pickering said. “I chose to fight the Klan.”
In 1966, Meredith organized a solo 220-mile March Against Fear from Memphis to Jackson. During the second day of the march, Meredith survived an assasination attempt. After leaving the University of Mississippi, he went on to Columbia University Law School.
“Mississippi was Mississippi,” Meredith said. “Mississippi, particularly Ole Miss people, are always nice when they are supposed to be, so I never once experienced a bad experience. The same people that used to cuss me, they were as nice as they could possibly be. But that’s Mississippi.”
Meredith said most people do not know that because he was able to go to Ole Miss, he was able to go to an Ivy League school.
“I was one of those people that got a chance to go to one of them Ivy League schools,” he said. “Most of that speech is what I learned at Columbia Law School— about what government is supposed to do.”
Healing past scars
To move forward in Mississippi and the United States, Meredith believes that change starts in his home state.
“I think Mississippi is the most important place in the world,” Meredith said. “I’ve always thought that.”
Pickering said retrying those who committed murders in the civil rights era was extremely important for the future of Mississippi.
“It was a scar that had to be removed, and I’m glad those who have been convicted were convicted of the crimes they perpetrated back in those times,” he said.
To Pickering, the old state flag was symbolic and “did not add any food on the table” for the black or white community.
“Symbols are important, and half of our population felt offended by that,” Pickering said.
Wearing a baseball cap with “New Miss” embroidered on the front and a pin of Mississippi’s newly adopted flag, Meredith said the speech he gave to students took him 50 years to accomplish — not to write but to have the courage to speak it.
“I think Mississippi is going to make the decisions that move us in the direction we should go in,” Meredith said. “I have not met a Mississippian that has not suffered from the image that Mississippi got, not only around the world, but in the United States of America. And Mississippians don’t complain much about it, but they don’t like it. They want it to change.”
Meredith said Mississippi will soon demonstrate to the world that change by coming up with a new policy.
“I don’t think the black-white race policy is going to get solved anytime soon,” Meredith said.
Pickering said everyone should be involved in something bigger than themselves. He challenged honor students last month to be ambassadors for race relations, to avoid angry discussions and improve dialogue in all matters.
“I’m still here,” Pickering said. “And as long as I’m still here, I have a responsibility to speak out on all matters that I have strong feelings about that are right and to be persistent.”
