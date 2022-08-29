In a special meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors to discuss the county’s engineering services, Chas. N. Clark Associates CEO Ronnie Clark addressed supervisors to assure them that they are in good hands after longtime employee Wiley Pickering left to start his own company.
Clark, 77, told the board that it has been the “roughest two years of my life,” as he battled COVID-19 twice, was involved in a head-on collision that sent him to Forrest General for 26 days, and then, just nine weeks ago, fell and broke his back. But maybe the biggest blow that Clark suffered was when he was caught off guard at a meeting at the airport when an attendee told him that Pickering had resigned.
Clark, whose father Charles became the Jones County engineer back in 1953, assured the board that, in spite of Pickering’s resignation, the county will be in “very capable hands.”
John Lewis, who has been with Clark Engineering for 24 years, is a senior engineering manager with the company and project manager Jessica Hodge has 16 years with Clark. They were introduced as the two people who will work with the board to handle Jones County engineering services. Clark said he wanted to “make a new commitment to the board” and that Lewis and Hodge and the entire 30-person team at the engineering firm would “work hard to meet the needs of Jones County.”
Clark did bring up that the county was never billed for six years or $97,000 worth of floodplain management. Several projects were not billed by Pickering during his time at Chas. N. Clark Associates, Clark told the board.
He told supervisors he would provide them with the necessary documentation and said he would appreciate it if anything could be done in terms of compensation. Board President Johnny Burnett said supervisors would “try and work out a way to pay him for services rendered.”
