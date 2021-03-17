Violators have until May 3 to get their house in order
•
The City of Laurel Codes & Ordinances is filled with page after page of guidelines that govern the condition of residential and commercial property in the city limits.
But Mayor Johnny Magee had only one instruction for Sandra Hadley when he moved her into a leadership position to enforce those codes: “Clean up this damn city!”
That’s the only task he gave Hadley when he made her Superintendent of the Inspection Department after spending three years as the city’s safety coordinator. And that’s all the motivation she needs, he said.
“She was moved to the safety office because it was not operating properly, and she did a magnificent job turning that department around,” Magee said, adding that she was a “logical choice” for the top job in the Inspection Department. Hadley spent three years as an inspector before being promoted to leader of the safety office.
In his State of the City address, Magee gave a scathing review of the Inspection Department, noting that Laurel is on national TV every week, attracting tourists from all over the world and luring people to want to live here. He talked about trashy yards, junk cars, vehicles parked in yards, laundry on fences and slow response times to dealing with complaints that even he brought to the attention of the department.
“We need to do better,” Magee said as then-department head Harold Russell sat right in front of him. “We have ordinances and we need to enforce them.”
Magee went on to say that some people in the department may need to “examine your job and see if maybe you should be doing something else, if you are not being productive in making this city look better.”
Hadley hit the ground running after getting the new job last week. She is working to get the word out to residents and business owners that there’s a new superintendent in town, and they will have until May 3 to get their properties in order before they start getting official notifications from the city to get in compliance or face consequences.
“The mayor told me to clean up the city, and that’s what I intend to do,” Hadley said.
The department of six will be on the lookout for junk vehicles, trash, overgrown properties and proper address display, among other things.
“We’re trying to give people a heads-up,” Hadley said. “We want to make people aware that these ordinances are about to be enforced.”
It’s not about punishing people, she pointed out.
“We’re trying to improve beautification, protect property values and promote livability,” she said.
Contractors who work inside the city limits are also being put on notice that they are required by ordinance to get a permit.
“If we catch them and they don’t have a permit, there won’t be any talking us out of it,” Hadley said. “They will be issued a citation or the cost of their permit will be doubled. That’s in the ordinance.”
A detailed, two-page explanation of the city’s mission, some common violations, tips to avoid a citation and what to do if cited is available at leader-call.com and also appeared on the city's Facebook page.
“The City of Laurel seeks compliance first and foremost and is giving the tenants and/or home/business owners two months to help remedy this ongoing problem,” she wrote, and starting May 3, “courtesy letters/notifications will begin going in the mail and junk and improper parking vehicles will begin to get tagged.”
A standard of property maintenance needs to be enforced to “ensure a reasonable quality of life for the city’s residents and neighborhoods,” and that applies to homeowners, tenants and landlords, she wrote. “Pride in your home is the foundation of a great city.”
Residential and commercial violations include “excessive trash and junk in the yard,” as well as improper plumbing and electric installations. Abandoned/junk vehicles will also be targeted, along with unsecured vacant buildings and untended grass and weeds that have grown to a foot or higher along most of the property, overgrown shrubbery and dead or dying trees and branches.
Tractor trailers, vehicles equipped with machinery, buses, commercial wreckers, vehicles that transport 10 or more people, hearses and ambulances aren’t allowed to be parked in residential areas. Any premise or body of water that provides an uncontrolled habitat or breeding place for vermin, mosquitoes and other pests will also be in violation.
Violators whose property does present a public nuisance will have 15 days after they receive a notice to correct the problem, unless instructed otherwise. Property owners who receive a citation will be granted a public hearing after the code enforcement officer presents testimony of his or her findings to the City Council in its twice-monthly meetings. Those who contest the citation are often granted extensions if they present a plan for fixing the problem to council members. If not, the Parks and Recreation Department is authorized to cut and clean the property, and the cost of the work is assessed to the property owner’s city tax bill.
Those who believe a violation isn’t on their property or have sold the property in question can call 601-428-6438.
