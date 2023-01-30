After revamping policies and procedures for providing property owners with notice of potential violations, the Inspection Department put 38 properties on the list for public hearings at the Laurel City Council’s final February meeting.
The council set the hearings for those property owners plus they conducted 10 hearings at the most recent meeting. All 10 of those properties will be cleaned by the Parks and Recreation Department and the costs billed to the owners. The process has new protocols after City Council President Tony Thaxton raised concerns about the notification of property owners several weeks ago when a previous owner was the person being notified about an unclean property in his Ward 3.
“We need tough enforcement to deal with litter and dilapidated houses and unclean properties,” Councilman George Carmichael said. “We have absentee landlords who neglect their property, so we need good, strong code enforcement.”
During the Citizens’ Forum, a resident aired his frustrations about a 24-hour laundromat that operates in a residential area of South 7th Avenue. Aaron White said there is drug activity and the vending machines inside the business are broken into regularly, and at least one elderly resident had her nearby home burglarized recently.
Councilwoman Grace Amos said she had discussed the concerns with Mayor Johnny Magee and Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department had been providing more patrols there.
“The people there are concerned about the neighborhood,” Amos said. “They’re not happy about it being open 24/7 in a residential neighborhood ... There seems to be a lot of traffic with people not doing laundry. It should close at a more reasonable hour, like 8 p.m.”
A third-generation business owner also aired his frustrations about the annexation of Pendorff, saying that his taxes have gone up 25 percent, but the benefits of being part of the city — such as better water and sewer service — aren’t being provided yet.
“I just want to be left alone,” said Gerald Wansley, owner of Wansley Machine on Ellisville Boulevard. “The taxes are crazy. I don’t expect anything from the city ... I just prefer to be left alone.”
Thaxton reminded him and council members that the Citizens’ Forum is not set up as “a give-and-take” exchange between officials and residents, but a forum for residents to bring up matters of public interest.
The council closed out the 16th Avenue Utility and Roadway Improvements Project with the final $196,432.06 payment of the $1.5 million total that Columbia-based TL Wallace Construction Co. was paid. That final payment included $4,500 in damages the contractor paid for being six days late. The project was paid for with bond money.
In other matters, the council unanimously voted:
• To re-advertise for bids for construction of a splash pad at Boston Park. The city advertised last month for splash pads to be put in at Boston and KC parks, but the lone bid of $318,910 from Struthers Recreation exceeded the funds available, so the city will just do Boston Park for now.
• To purchase a backhoe for the City Sewer Department from Puckett Machinery Co. at a cost of $152,632.40, which was the lone bid.
• To appoint Lisa Cochran as at-large representative on the Planning Commission.
• To pay expenses of $489 for city worker Yolanda Powe to attend the Mississippi Mosquito & Vector Control Association meeting in Pearl.
• To allow travel for City Clerk Mary Ann Hess to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., for the International Institute of Municipal Clerks executive board meeting, which is being paid for by that organization.
Unclean properties that were set to be cleaned by the city at owner expense were:
• Three lots east of 39 Briar Creek Circle, Show Me Investments LLC;
• 1061 North 2nd Ave., Long Land Investments LLC;
• 121 East Kingston St., Willie Charles Reed and Laura Benny;
• 108 East 7th St. and lot east of it, Beverly Whitten;
• 212 Bay St., Show Me Investments LLC;
• 246 Jefferson St., Christopher Harris;
• 1110 North 1st Ave., Tiffany Keith and Will Edwards;
• 118 West Kingston St., Woodmark Investments LLC;
• 617 Mississippi Ave., Audrey Dell Walker;
• 612 Masonite Dr., Daniel L. Keyes, who was present, asked for and received a two-week extension to tend to the property before city workers take care of it and charge the costs to him.
Owners of properties the Inspection Department have deemed “a menace to the public health and safety of the community” were set for a public hearing at the Feb. 21 meeting:
• 990 South 19th Ave., Taylor Hauling LLC;
• 34 Oakcrest Dr., Josh Johnson Properties LLC;
• 3240 Ellisville Blvd., Kennedit Maldonado Ramirez;
• 2009 General Pershing St., Vernicia McCray;
• 815 East 12th St., Darnell Booth;
• 2413 North 3rd Ave., Don and Willie Mae Crosby;
• 1830 North 3rd Ave., Helen D. Lee;
• 2409 North 3rd Ave., Patricia Jones;
• 105 West 20th St., Mitchell M. Asmar Jr.;
• 107 West 19th St., Mary Washington;
• 2035 North 3rd Ave., JHD Rental LLC;
• 1912 North 3rd Ave., Long Land Investment LLC;
• 1324 North 3rd Ave., Mas Properties LLC;
• 1526 North 1st Ave., Detlef Redzepovic;
• 3313 North 5th Ave., Miriam W. Vance;
• 206 Walters Ave., Kyle Dorsey and Carla Flores;
• 108 Stainton St., J House Properties LLC;
• 1206 North 2nd Ave., Ambusy and Cynthia Ramsey;
• 721 North 2nd Ave., Shawn McDonald;
• 1202 North 4th Ave., Orion Properties LLC;
• 1204 North 4th Ave., Lukeith Ridgeway;
• 1304 Chantilly St. and three properties east, south and southeast of it, Highway 84 Travel Center;
• 824 South 6th Ave., Show Me Investments LLC;
• 1404 West 12th St., Ernest Wells;
• 1525 West 11th St., Kenneth W. Keyes;
• 604 West 26th St., Madeline D. Mitchell;
• 1244 Susie B. Ruffin Ave., Tommy Lee Pruitt;
• 1515 North Joe Wheeler Ave., Nixon Erlean Posey Estate/Sylvia Lewis;
• 1811 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Ruby Davison Jones;
• 2117 North 5th Ave., Stephanie and Christopher Wiggins;
• 1028 North 4th Ave., Judith A. Hughes;
• 610 Van Buren St., Deborah McSwain;
• 612 South 7th Ave., Alma Smith Barnes Estate/Eddie Barnes;
• 804 South 6th Ave., Nettie Scarbrough Estate;
• 827 North 13th Ave., RMY Investments LLC;
• Lot east of 1127 Churchton St., Fred R. Martin
