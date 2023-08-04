The South Mississippi Fair is still more than two months away, but the fair commission is already making a major change by implementing a clear-bag policy for the 103rd edition of the fair, which is scheduled for Oct. 20-28.
“Implementing a clear-bag policy may seem like an inconvenience, but it’s a necessary step toward ensuring the continued safety and security for all patrons, vendors and employees of the fair.” said Pam Holifield, directo, of the commission.
Under the policy, which includes all Magnolia Center and fairgrounds events and went into effect on Friday, patrons will be allowed to bring with them a clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon plastic bag (such as Ziploc or Hefty bags).
The rule also applies to all diaper bags. Diaper bags must be clear and meet the 12-inch by 6-inch by 12-inch dimensions. To help patrons with children, First Baptist Church Sharon provides a diaper-changing station, which is located in the Art Building. The changing station is stocked with an assortment of baby care-products daily.
Small clutches – 4ó inches by 6ó inches, or approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap also can be taken into the fair along with clear bags. Exceptions will be made for approved medical bags or equipment, which will be subject to inspection at the gates.
Prohibited items include, but are not limited to, purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, drawstring bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, diaper bags and bags larger than the permissible size. Items in such bags — including diapers, wipes and other supplies for babies and small children — should be placed in an approved clear bag.
Guests carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will be asked to return them to their vehicles. Prohibited items may not be stored at or near the gates. The South Mississippi Fair Commission is not responsible for property damage or lost/stolen articles.
The new policy will apply to all Magnolia Center and fairgrounds events, effective immediately.
