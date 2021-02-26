City officials in Laurel are trying to clear up some confusion that’s being caused for some voters who have cast absentee ballots in the upcoming party primaries.
Residents who are voting in Ward 2 will have to declare themselves as a Democrat or as a Republican, so they can’t cast a ballot in the race for mayor and council.
“They have to choose one,” City Clerk Mary Ann Hess said.
Both candidates for City Council, incumbent Tony Wheat and Kevin Kelly, are running as Republicans; Horace Cochran III, Councilman Stacy Comegys and incumbent Johnny Magee are all running for mayor as Democrats.
“On the Democrat ballot, the voters will vote for the mayor but no councilperson, since both candidates are Republican,” Hess said. “The opposite is true on the Republican ballot. The voters will vote for councilperson but not for mayor.”
Put simply, to vote for mayor, voters should declare themselves as a Democrat. To vote in the council race, voters should declare themselves as a Republican.
In Ward 3, voters will have to declare as Democrats to vote in the mayoral primary. That’s because the lone council candidate, incumbent Republican Tony Thaxton, is unopposed.
Primary races are April 6 and the general election is June 8.
Absentee ballots can be completed in person in the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall during regular business hours. Voters can also request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them by calling 601-428-6404.
The mayor’s salary is $75,000 per year and council members make $19,000 while the council president makes $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.