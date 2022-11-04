Voters will see varying ballots by their address; polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.
The ballots have been made, the machines have been tested and the poll workers have been trained. The only thing left now is for people to participate in the process on Tuesday, said Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks. “Go vote!”
The turnout during the primaries for the midterm elections was “very disappointing,” she said. And as of early this week, there hadn’t been an increase in absentee balloting compared to midterms four years ago, Brooks said. In fact, the numbers were way down — from about 1,200 at the same point in 2018 to around 500 as of Tuesday.
That could be the result of apathy, Republicans believing in the “red wave” that’s expected to shift the House and Senate. Or it could be skepticism with the system and voters wanting to cast their ballot in person. Brooks didn’t weigh in on either theory. She just hopes people turn out to exercise their right to vote.
Like much of the rest of the country, Jones County has returned to paper ballots — filled in by pen — for voters to make their choices. Those ballots are then fed into a machine that tabulates the results.
“We’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback,” she said. “Now, if there’s a question about the outcome, there are paper ballots to back it up. People are more confident in the process when they have a tangible piece of paper to fill out. We can hand-count if there’s a challenge.”
Another reason for reduced numbers may be the lack of local contested races. Most county and region candidates don’t have an opponent, and the ones who are opposed don’t seem to be facing significant challenges. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell did his heavy lifting unseating longtime Rep. Steven Palazzo in the Republican primary for the seat in the 4th Congressional District of the U.S. House of Representatives. He now faces Democrat Johnny Dupree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Harris to seal the deal.
Voters in Matthews, Pine Grove, Sandersville and Shady Grove will choose between incumbent Republican Rep. Michael Guest and Democrat Shuwaski Young for the 3rd Congressional District seat. They are also among the precincts that will be voting in the race for Court of Appeals (District 4, Position 1) between Bruce Burton and Virginia Carlton. Judicial races are nonpartisan.
The lone local race that’s contested will be on some ballots in south Jones County. It pits longtime incumbent Lester Boyles vs. challenger Nick Wooten for the District 5 spot on the Jones County School Board. Both are running as independents. The participating precincts are split, so it depends on the voter’s specific address as to whether that race will be on the ballot.
The circuit clerk’s offices in the Jones County courthouses in Ellisville and Laurel will be open from 8 a.m.-noon today (Saturday) for the last day of absentee balloting. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8, to be counted.
“Your vote counts,” Brooks said. She referred to a justice court judges’ race that was decided by a single vote in the last county election to make that point. “Ask Noel Rogers and Sonny Saul if one vote counts.”
