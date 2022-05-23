The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Laurel Police Department are participating in the national “Click It Or Ticket” high-visibility seat-belt enforcement campaign, which began Monday and runs through June 5.
“We want the act of buckling up to become automatic for all drivers and passengers,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “It’s not just a safe thing to do — it’s the law."
During the ‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign, we will be working with other local and state law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with seat belt and child safety seat laws. We see the results of not buckling up all the time — the needless injuries and deaths that could have been prevented."
JCSD deputies and LPD officers will be working overtime on seat-belt enforcement details day and night funded by grants from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety. Nearly 11,000 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States in 2020.
