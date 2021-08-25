A Clinton man was sentenced to serve 720 months in federal prison for the production of child pornography, announced acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and acting special agent in charge Paul Brown of the FBI in Mississippi.
Michael Allen Long, 49, was sentenced on Friday after previously pleading guilty to two counts of production of child porn. The case was investigated by the FBI Jackson’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda R. Haynes.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.