A limited number of tickets will be available to the public for a celebration at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson honoring the lives of Gov. William Winter and First Lady Elise Winter at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. The event will take place in the Neilsen Auditorium, and these tickets will be for the adjacent Neilsen Hall of History, where the ceremony will be broadcast live on large monitors.
Speakers will include former president Bill Clinton, former Mississippi governor Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court justice Reuben Anderson.
“Gov. Winter had a deep love for the people of Mississippi, and he would have wanted this ceremony to be open to the public,” MDAH director Katie Blount said. “We’ve worked with the family to make a number of tickets available through the MDAH website. The ceremony will also be streamed live on the MDAH Facebook page.”
Winter served as governor of Mississippi from 1980 to 1984. He had previously been elected to the state legislature and to the offices of the state tax collector, state treasurer and lieutenant governor. His term as governor was nationally acclaimed for the groundbreaking passage of education reform legislation. He was later appointed to President Clinton’s National Advisory Board on Race. Elise Winter shared his commitment to public education and racial equity.
Winter led the Board of Trustees of the Department of Archives and History for nearly 50 years and, with Barbour and Anderson, was instrumental in securing public funding for the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.
The event is sponsored by Jones Walker LLP. Public parking is available for the event in the garage for guests with tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at mdah.ms.gov/winter-celebration beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.