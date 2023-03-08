Oil wells catch fire, volunteers stop blaze
•
Three oil wells ruptured and caught on fire in south Jones County on Tuesday around noon.
Steve Pace was unloading salt water from a truck when the fire started, and he is the one who called it in to emergency services. The wells — owned by Acacia Operating of Irving, Texas — are located in the Pittman Community at 35 Leggett Road, off Rainey Road.
Static electricity is believed to be the cause of the fire, but the investigation is ongoing, officials said.
Volunteers from Boggy, Southwest, Ovett, Union, Glade, Powers and South Jones responded and were able to prevent any further damage. They were on scene for about two hours. Officials from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jones County Emergency Management Agency, and Mississippi Oil and Gas Board also responded to the incident.
In general, oil-well fires can be extremely dangerous, and they require a certain kind of foam to be extinguished. They can also be hazardous to the environment. No oil escaped from the wells, officials said, so it’s believed there were no environmental impacts from this fire.
“Several departments responded to the incident and remained on scene until the fire had been extinguished and the danger had passed for nearby structures,” said Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council. “Jones County’s firefighters continue to display courage and dedication to ensuring Jones Countians are safe and property protected. The massive response to Leggett Road from multiple surrounding volunteer fire departments is greatly appreciated and the Jones County Fire Council thanks them for their continued service to the community.”
