WASHINGTON – A Gulfport man was sentenced to 42 months in prison for burning a cross in the yard of black neighbors, with the intent to intimidate the family, yard with the intent to intimidate a black family, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Axel Cox, 24, violated the Fair Housing Act when he used threatening and racially derogatory language toward his black neighbors and burned a cross to intimidate them, officials said. U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden handed down the sentence last week.
“This cross-burning was an abhorrent act that used a traditional symbol of hatred and violence to stoke fear and drive a black family out of their home,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “While one might think cross-burnings and white-supremacist threats and violence are things of the past, the unfortunate reality is that these incidents continue today. This sentence demonstrates the importance of holding people accountable for threatening the safety and security of Black people in their homes because of the color of their skin or where they are from.”
After a dispute with the neighbors, Cox wedged two pieces of wood together to form a cross, placed it in clear view of the victims’ residence, doused it in oil and set it on fire, according to court documents. Cox then yelled threats and racial slurs toward the occupants of the house. He admitted to lighting the cross on fire because the victims were black with the intent of scaring them into moving out of the neighborhood.
“No one should endure such hatred and intimidation because of the color of his skin,” said U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi. “This defendant has been held accountable. His sentence should permeate among his kind and declare that Mississippi and the Department of Justice will not tolerate this hateful behavior.”
In addition to the prison time, Cox will have to spend three years on supervised release and pay restitution in the amount of $7,810 to the family.
A federal grand jury indicted Cox in September. He faced a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison for interfering with the victims’ housing rights and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, for using fire to commit a federal felony. Cox also faced a fine of up to $250,000 with respect to each charge.
