A teen murder suspect from Gulfport was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force this week.
After fleeing Harrison County, 19-year-old Jacquez Rashad McCormick was arrested and charged Monday with one count of first-degree murder. Deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested McCormick in Louin, near County Road 1614, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said officers responded to the report of a shooting at the Legacy Inn at 9265 Canal Road in Gulfport on Sunday. Deputies found a deceased black man with a gunshot wound to the chest, Peterson said. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Jamad Quin, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer reported.
McCormick fled the scene to avoid arrest, Peterson said, and he was listed on the National Crime Information Center database as a fugitive.
McCormick was held at the Jasper County Jail on $1 million bond, set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner. He was transported to the Harrison County Jail Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.