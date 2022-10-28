Ex-corrections officer guilty of killing beloved rooster faces six months in prison; attorney plans to appeal
•
A former juvenile corrections officer who killed her career in Jones County has now been convicted of killing Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs.
Kendra Shaffer, 36, made her appearance in Ocean Springs Municipal Court on Wednesday afternoon, and after hearing testimony and seeing evidence in the case, Judge Calvin Taylor ruled she was guilty of animal cruelty. Sentencing was postponed at the prosecutor’s request, but Shaffer faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for the misdemeanor.
Attorney Thomas Alonzo of Louisiana told reporters that he plans to appeal the decision. He filed a motion for change of venue for the high-profile case, which received national attention after sparking outrage among locals who considered Carl a pet and mascot for the coastal town. But that motion was denied and the trial was there six months after Carl was killed.
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin didn’t take that long to make his decision. He fired Shaffer after seeing surveillance video of her carrying Carl away from his perch on popular Government Street in the early morning hours of April 24.
“Sheriff Joe Berlin holds his people to a higher standard, on or off duty,” Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said at the time. “He’s been real consistent with that. The integrity and respect of the public matters.”
Shaffer had been employed with the department since December 2020.
Investigator Parker Bourque of the Ocean Springs Police Department testified about coming to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department that day and interviewing Shaffer after JCSD officials arranged for her to be there.
Shaffer admitted to being in Ocean Springs for her birthday and to picking up the rooster, but she said she put him back down. She also said she was with three men but could identify just one and only knew him as “Omar,” and even though she’d known him for a long time, Shaffer told the investigator that she didn’t know his last name or how to get in touch with him, Bourque testified.
The next morning, a manager at Mary Mahoney’s restaurant in Biloxi saw the dead rooster with his “feet in the air” at the edge of the parking lot. After learning about the disappearance of Carl in nearby Ocean Springs, he reviewed surveillance footage and Shaffer’s truck in the parking lot with her sitting on the tailgate and throwing up, he testified. It wasn’t clear who put the dead rooster there, though, the restaurant manager admitted under cross-examination by Alonzo.
Shaffer did not testify. After hearing the evidence and testimony, the judge said he believed the defendant was lying when she told the investigator she put the rooster down and left him in Ocean Springs.
“Ms. Shaffer, I’ve been a lawyer a very long time, and I’ve found when a defendant starts telling lies at any point, she’s trying to shift the blame,” Taylor said. “I think you lied about that because you killed the chicken. The evidence is clear.”
Alonzo disagreed and said he planned to appeal the case to county court.
“My client did not kill Carl,” he told reporters. “There was not sufficient evidence to convict in this particular matter. I disagree with the judge’s decision, but I do respect it.
“My client is a mother of four. She works hard. She would never harm a defenseless animal. She’s just not that kind of person.”
Alonzo said he hopes officials can identify and locate the men who were with Shaffer that night so they can be included in the next trial. He also insisted that Shaffer was not drunk that night. “She was sick,” he said.
Animal rights activists were gathered at the courtroom, and Shaffer was escorted to and from her vehicle by law enforcement officials. Townspeople had a parade in Carl’s honor shortly after he was killed and a mural that memorializes him has been painted there. Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home donated a custom-made casket for him.
“At least it’s been recognized that this was a crime,” activist Dolly Stanley told reporters.
Chelsea Prince added, “I don’t want people to be mean to the girl who hurt Carl, but I also want justice to be served. And I wanted her to be able to know that this wasn’t just a funny prank, that it hurt a lot of people.”
— The Sun Herald and WLOX
contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.