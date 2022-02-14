A Collins man identified only as “Terry M.” was all smiles at Bok Homa Casino after winning $419,754 on Wednesday.
He hit that huge jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition slot machine, casino officials said. In addition to slots, players at Bok Homa Casino can also play a variety of table games and bet on their favorite teams at The Sportsbook.
For more, visit www.pearlriverresort.com.
