A Columbia man who was working in Laurel is accused of sexually assaulting the young son of a woman he used to be in a romantic relationship with, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Lumon Neapollioun, 40, was charged with sexual battery and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center early Wednesday morning. He was arrested at WastePro, where he was reportedly serving as a temporary worker.
The arrest is the result of a law enforcement referral from Child Protective Services back in October. The young accuser underwent a forensic interview with a specialist at the South Mississippi Child Advocacy Center in Gulfport, who determined that the allegations were credible.
There were disturbing details about what Neapollioun is accused of doing to the then-9-year-old boy in the report by Deputy Priscilla Pitts. His mother had worked a night shift and was “in a deep sleep” when the boy was assaulted in the living room by Neapollioun, with whom she was in a relationship at the time, according to the report.
Neapollioun has since married another woman and moved to Columbia. His wife’s Facebook page shows that she is a mother of three and used to work for the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services. On Valentine’s Day, she posted a photo of them on a date and referred to him as her “soulmate” and “best friend,” adding that he “does sooooo much for me and the kids.”
There were some snags along the way at the beginning of the investigation, but it took time because the details in a case like this are critical to getting a conviction in court, Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
“I had to make sure we did a few followups,” he said. “I’d rather be thorough than rush it.”
The sexual battery charge means that there was penetration of some kind and the penalty could be up to life in prison.
Neapollioun made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon, where Judge Grant Hedgepeth set bond at $20,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the accuser or the accuser's family.
