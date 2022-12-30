Well, I think it is fair to say that 2022 was another stinker of a year. You can thank people like Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Mississippi’s own swamp creature Roger Wicker and a left-wing-led federal government that seems hellbent on destroying the country.
Fortunately, there were a few bright spots, as well. Not many, but a few. Since it is New Year’s, let’s do the traditional countdown from the No. 10 to No. 1 story of the year.
10.) Gov. Tate Reeves signs the largest income tax cut in Mississippi history.
Yes, this can be considered good news in a sea of bad news. However, even this is tinged with excrement, as it was our tax-loving Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann who stood in the way of the complete elimination of the state income tax. House Speaker Philip Gunn wanted to eliminate it, our representatives wanted to eliminate it, our governor wanted to eliminate it … Hosemann is the only reason we are still paying state income tax. Thank you, Dilweed.
9.) Brittney Griner is
exchanged for
“The Merchant of Death.”
America-hating basketball player Britney Griner, who was sentenced to a Russian prison in July for violating Russia’s drug policy, was released from prison in December when the Biden Administration agreed to exchange notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for her release. Bout, who trafficked arms to both Al Qaeda and the Taliban that were used to kill Americans, was featured in a 2005 film called “Lord of War.” Left behind to rot in a Russian prison was former marine Paul Whelan, who reportedly loves America.
8.) The Buck Naked Truth and Alex Hodge
In February, “The Buck Naked Truth” podcast, hosted by Leader-Call columnist Buck Torske and yours truly, was launched. With the help of guests such as State Sen. Chris McDaniel, Andrew Cuomo accuser Karen Hinton and Congressman-elect Mike Ezell, The Buck Naked Truth’s popularity took off. In November, an episode featuring former Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge, who announced he would be running for sheriff again in 2023, topped 10,000 views.
7.) Government targets Trump and his supporters
Peter Navarro, Steve Bannon and Rudy Guiliani are just a few of the Trump team members who had their homes raided and were harassed and/or arrested by the FBI. In August, Trump’s home Mar-A-Lago was raided by the FBI, and in December, the partisan hate group known as The January 6th Committee recommended criminal charges be brought against the former president. It’s all just part of a Banana Republic-type targeting of the Democrats’ political opponents that included long prison sentences for anyone who went to the Capitol to protest the now clearly rigged 2020 election.
6.) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fights back and wins big
If there is a poster child for fighting back against wokeism and a runaway federal government, it is Ron DeSantis. In March, the best governor in America signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, which stopped teachers from discussing sex with first-, second- and third-graders. When the all-powerful Disney Corp. protested the action on behalf of its left-wing employees, the governor took away the company’s ability to self govern, costing it millions, which eventually led to Disney’s CEO being replaced. In September, DeSantis flew illegal immigrants to Barack Obama’s hometown of Martha’s Vineyard. Just to cap off his big year, DeSantis was reelected in a landslide and is responsible for turning Florida from a swing state to a solidly red state.
5.) The border crisis
continues
When both CNN and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, one of the dumbest people on the planet, finally admit that we have a serious illegal immigrant crisis and that it’s time to “take responsibility and ownership,” you know that the country is at a breaking point. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Biden and Kamala Harris will do anything about it. Heck, neither one will even take the time to visit. Leaving the border open to drugs and sex traffickers, terrorists and gangs is just another left-wing strategy to bring the country to its knees.
4.) Inflation and
government spending
I thought that the hilariously named “Inflation Reduction Act” spending bill was the epitome of government audacity in the face of runaway inflation that is seriously hurting working- and middle-class Americans, but I was wrong. Last week, right before the GOP was to take over the House, traitorous RINOs like Mitch McConnell and Mississippi’s own Roger Wicker worked with Democrats to pass another $1.7 trillion spending bill. The bill sends another $45 billion to Ukraine on top of the billions we already sent that country to secure its border when we won’t secure our own. Just for the record … we don’t have any money. We only have a debt that keeps growing. Interest rates that keep growing. Inflation that keeps growing. And a recession that could very well turn into a depression. But that isn’t slowing down our government from recklessly destroying the future for our children and grandchildren.
3.) Red drizzle and Trump
In November, an expected Red Wave for Republicans never materialized, as the GOP barely took back the House and lost a seat in the Senate. Biden’s Nazi-like speech calling Trump and his supporters “threats to democracy” and his bribes like “canceling student loan debt” worked to overcome the horrific economy that the Biden Administration inflicted on working- and middle-class Americans. Trump was blamed for some of the GOP losses, but that didn’t stop him from announcing a 2024 run for president shortly after the Red Wave turned into a very light rain.
2.) Roe v. Wade overturned
In a June surprise, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with the “Dobbs decision,” which originated right here in Mississippi. The “Dobbs Decision” was a win for states’ rights and “pro-life” conservatives; however, it also cost Republicans during the midterms. Prior to the decision, a first-version draft was leaked, which led to left-wing protests and an assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The leaker has yet to be brought to justice.
1.) Elon Musk buys Twitter
Musk’s purchase of Twitter exposed everything that is wrong with our country. We have a government that colluded with Big Tech to censor political opponents, shut down free speech in violation of the First Amendment, stop valid debate regarding COVID protocols and, worst of all, to change the outcomes of elections. It’s the biggest story since the Civil War. Too bad no one outside of Fox News is covering it.
•
Email Leader-Call Publisher
Jim Cegielski at
