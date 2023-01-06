The fictional Dr. Victor Frankenstein created a monster and played God. Mary Shelley’s character and his gruesome experiment was the epitome of questionable morality, ethics and set the standards for what and how much a mortal man’s role should be in meddling in life, and how far afield interfering with nature’s law can lead to destruction and pain. It was a morality play that still asks us all to think.
Fast forward to now, and we have our own Frankensteins and their monsters: one wearing admiral’s garb. “Its” chosen name isn’t Frankenstein, and its name isn’t what it came into the world with either. This freak in uniform is Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services Admiral “Rachel” Levine, MD. It was Richard at birth. I don’t have an idea which other demented “mad scientist” created it, but I do know this creature is all about populating our country with clones of itself and rejecting God’s plan and the teachings of the Judeo-Christian ethics it was reared in.
You’d think it might have some understanding of and respect for God’s plan since before it went the route it went, Richard was raised in a traditional Jewish family, had a mother and a father, it attended Jewish school, had a coming-of-age Bar Mitzvah and played football and hockey at an all-boys prep school. But, apparently, never let on about whatever was deep down in its little brain … or maybe whatever made this person what it is today wasn’t there then. Because old Dick — to use a derivative of Richard — lived a man’s life, married a woman and fathered two children, a son and a daughter.
Now this person and I are contemporaries, meaning we’ve had similar social and cultural American experience coming up in the 1950s, ’60s and into today. Nothing I recall in my upbringing and the world around me told me I ought to reject who God made me. In Buck’s world, this person confuses me and, frankly, I’m betting it’s pretty confused itself, despite having pulled the trigger on a forever life-altering choice to transition from male to female — which, by the way, is also not an actual biological thing, just sort of another odd twist on ignoring nature. You can lop off parts, add parts, fill up on hormones until you’re blue in the face and tell everyone you’re Marilyn Monroe. You aren’t Richard — you’re still just a Dick. And what makes all of this weirdness even weirder, at least to me, is it’s a physician and knows this.
On paper, this person has an impressive resumé — went to Harvard, then medical school at Tulane. Where, just to make a point, it managed to meet, woo and marry its former wife. So biology is something it didn’t miss in its education. Afterward, it chose pediatrics, worked at some prestigious positions and specialized in working with adolescents with eating disorders. Seeing how this person’s life has unfolded, I’ll tell you readers, knowing what we know now, I personally wouldn’t want it anywhere near my kids. But it’s too late now.
Not only did it work with children then, and now that it’s in government, it’s doing all it can to shape policy and influence however possible to force acceptance of its sexual dysfunction and normalize what I’m pretty sure the vast majority of us agrees is weird beyond belief. How someone like this rose to be selected and confirmed to its position affecting all Americans’ health is incomprehensible, and its confirmation and appointment are clear evidence questions about the moral fortitude and judgments of those we elect are also warranted.
There are a lot of Frankensteins out there, apparently more than ready to let loose their monsters on us, and it appears their goal is to create more from our kids. Levine’s just one, and if in all other regards the doctor was the best qualified to be in the important position it now holds, well, OK. But this person is clear as crystal it will use this job to push an agenda founded in its own selfish choices for itself. That’s not right, and to me, not acceptable. Promoting the sexuality of innocent children and others to question the Creator and nature — and teach that they are the arbiters of their gender selection, and worse, encourage transitioning — is monstrous indeed.
My question isn’t whether the “good doctor” wanted what it wanted or why and did what it did to itself. It was an adult, and no matter my opinion or my personal repugnance at the freakishness of it or moral outrage, it made a choice and did it. It’s a free country after all. Although I find its decision a matter of mental illness and the result of amoral narcissism, it was its to make. But it didn’t do it by itself.
Instead, other Frankensteins not only didn’t dissuade Levine along the way — but actually tacitly supported, and in the case of other doctors and surgeons — facilitated it. I’m not one to argue it hadn’t the right to make whatever call it made for itself, but physicians and surgeons — people who we expect and rely upon for sound advice, their skills and who swear the Hippocratic Oath to first and foremost “do no harm” —created this thing. But here we are, and it’s running amok. Whatever mental aberration in it to make itself something it’s not has gone viral.
And that leads to asking valid questions about what goes on in the mind of a president who’d nominate someone like Levine? I’ve no doubt whatsoever. We’re living a horror story, and it’s past time for us, like the terrorized and angry villagers in Mary Shelly’s novel, to pick up our torches and pitchforks and confront the monster rampaging across this country.
To close this, let me tell you I don’t hate Dr. Levine. I don’t hate anyone who really needs compassion and prayer. It has my pity. No matter my opinion, Levine is still a human being and a child of God, albeit a very confused and damaged one. But that doesn’t mean the choices made by this person, nor it position in government, require me to accept those things as normal. They’re not. And to tolerate people who use their offices or power to demand me to accept things I know in my very core are wrong doesn’t fly with me.
To me, there are two genders, and that’s a fact. No confused self-serving person hell-bent on socially re-engineering reality to validate their swayed moral compass will ever convince me it’s not abnormal. And that’s what’s seemingly fading from our society – a sense of normalcy and stability.
The saddest aspect of this situation isn’t the existence of the Levines and Frankensteins.There have always been people like them. It’s the sheep-like stupidity and apathy of too many people who will accept the destruction of their own “village,” stand by and let it all roll them up. Better get those torches lit is my view.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
