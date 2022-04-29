Have you ever had a picnic on a casket? If you had stopped by my house back in the 1960s, you could have.
My dad arrived home one day with a nice wooden picnic table. He showed us how it would pull apart and become two benches. Then ... voila! With another change it became a casket.
Yes, a casket to be used at a later date. I suppose by the first of us to need it. As it turned out, daddy was first in line. My brother and I didn’t have the heart to send him off in a device where we had enjoyed summers of potato salad and Pepsi.
The last I saw of the picnic table/benches/casket, the entire setup was in the backyard of the house where we grew up off University. When I moved my mother out of that house, I didn't have them load it on the truck. It may still be right there. I wonder if the current residents realize what a gem they possess.
You will not be surprised by this time, if you have read my stories, I have another
body-disposal event to share.
A friend and I had picked up a distant relative’s ashes from a funeral home. Encased in a cardboard box, we sat it on the back seat and went about our day. The two young boys in the back began to tussle, as boys are prone to do. You guessed it. The box split. The contents spilled out. We raked up as much of Aunt Idabelle as we could. There was nothing else to do but go to the Ready Freddy. Every time I pass there, I turn down the radio out of respect. I have arranged for my body to be donated to UMC for medical research purposes. It was an exciting day when I opened my letter of acceptance to medical school. My first try, I had been turned down. You read that correctly.
My dead body was rejected.
Turns out I had been ill with one of their dreaded diseases that don’t make their cut. I received a letter saying, “Try again in two years.” So, I was waitlisted. Just wait till my momma in Heaven gets the word that I have been accepted to medical school. It may finally make up for the “C” I made in Mrs. Etoile Scott’s ninth-grade Algebra 1 class at Jones Junior High in Laurel.
