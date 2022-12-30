Read more, react less
The annual Airing of Grievances is perhaps the easiest column of the year for me, especially as I get older and the world around me seems to somehow get younger — or more immature, to be accurate. My bag of grievances is filled daily, hourly, by the minute.
Most just cause me to shake my head and chuckle, as I’m fairly laid-back with a proper perspective on things. But a couple do keep me up at night, I have to confess, because they don’t portend well for the future of this once-great country. A couple are strictly selfish, which I’m not proud of, so I’ll start with those:
• For almost a year now, I have eaten only 1,500 calories per day while limiting myself to two alcoholic drinks per week (usually) and working out hard, without fail, five days per week. I’ve lost 60-plus pounds and feel so much better ... but, still, I look like the “Before” picture on one of those over-50 workout/diet plans. That would be easier to accept if I didn’t see so many other guys around my age who ain’t been lifting anything but meth pipes and catalytic converters, yet they have bicep veins and abs. The Lucky DNA Club — whether it be those with inherited wealth or body types or both — can be discouraging to the working (out) class. Oh, well, life isn’t supposed to be fair — or “equitable.” Keep grinding!
• The middle-aged dating pool — it seems to be filled with shallow people with deep problems holding on to a lot of baggage that they won’t turn loose of, even as they slowly circle toward the drain. Oh, well. Keep fishing!
• The overuse, misuse and general abuse of l-words — “like,” “literally” and “legend.” I could rant about all of these for the rest of this page. Listening to Lizzo in a recent radio interview could lead to the loss of brain cells for lovers of language. Take away “like” and “literally,” and the listeners would have had all of the same information in, like, half the time, literally (enunciated “lit-really). Why are so many people trying to channel their inner Kardashian? More often than not, that word is used to describe something that is anything but literal. “We were lit-really flying down the road.” Really? Even used correctly, it’s usually an unnecessary word. Saying that you were standing right next to someone will suffice. There’s no need to dramatize it with “lit-really standing right next to.” And if you’re standing right beside someone, it’s impossible for that person to be a “legend.” Adele and the late Prince could be called iconic and incomparable performers, but they are real, not legends. Paul Bunyan and Bigfoot are legends. This has been an ongoing battle, as regular readers and everyone in this office knows. But if I wave the white flag and stay quiet about its popular (but incorrect) usage, I’ve got to cry foul again about its overuse. Every athlete and entertainer who had even a modicum of success now seems to get labeled as a “legend” by those who eulogize them. Very few in any field have reached the status that the well-meaning but verbally challenged well-wishers are grasping for. More l-words come to mind — lazy linguists. The recently deceased soccer star Pelé is worthy of the highest adulation as an ambassador for his sport, but I will continue to insist that there’s a better and more accurate way to get that point across. Pelé’s feats with his feet were legendary, but Pelé was not a legend. He was an actual person.
• Speaking of Lizzo, why is our rapidly declining culture celebrating fat people now? Women who put their fat rolls out there on stage and magazine covers are celebrated as “courageous” for their lack of self-control and discipline. And unfortunately, that “empowerment” of the masses with massive bellies and back fat is on daily display on our sidewalks and the aisles of Walmart. Should we fat-shame people? Of course not! I’m a libertarian-leaning, live-and-let-live kind of guy. All good l-words. But taking a “condition” that’s largely (see what I did there?) preventable with just a little work and impulse control and celebrating it isn’t healthy. Encouraging people to decrease their lifespan and increase their risk for all sorts of diseases isn’t very loving. But, hey, you go girl ...
• The overuse of the word “toxic,” and “male toxicity,” in particular. What’s actually toxic to our society is people who describe things in those terms being in power now. This could lead to another diatribe that goes in all sorts of directions. I’ll sum it up with this simple question: If you’re in New Orleans and about to get carjacked, who do you want riding shotgun, a metrosexual “man” in skinny jeans or Rip from Yellowstone?
• The continued decline of sports ... I used to love this time of year, watching a few deserving teams play in bowl games and some budding stars emerge on the big stage. I long ago began tuning out the annoying announcers and their inane commentary, but now it’s become unwatchable, too. There’s no escape in the one activity that used to be an escape. The “socially-conscious” slogans and sponsorships aimed at the captive audience are somewhat avoidable, but the on-field action is annoying, too, from unnecessary attempts at hurdling would-be tacklers to the over-celebration of every single first down and every single tackle — regardless of the score. It ranges from infuriating to comical. The full-throated screams, stomps, simulated shirt-ripping and finger to the facemask to shush the opposing crowd when they get a touchdown ... uggghh. They can’t even be original with their antics. It’s just “look at me, look at me,” which is a mindset that doesn’t fit in a team sport. We can blame the virus that was created in a lab in China —TikTok.
• Guys who modify their vehicles (often trucks or SUVs that squat in the rear, like a dog dragging its butt on the carpet to scrape off worms) to be louder, despite how it disturbs the peace-loving folks who still foot most of the bills in this county and country. We can only guess what they’re trying to compensate for. Many of them are annoyingly similar aside from their vehicles. They wear caps that are twisted to the side and walk with short stutter steps, like they have an acute case of jock itch. They speak like rednecks from the ’hood, ya know what I’m sayin’? Ugggh. I just hate contrived personas. Which brings up ...
• Social media! Like so many things these days, it’s the opposite of what it’s called. It’s made us decidedly less social and, most curiously, it’s dominated by people who shouldn’t be empowered, yet they have somehow harnessed all the power with leaders on every front of our culture. God help us.
Well, I’m out of space way before I’m out of grievances ... Happy New Year!
