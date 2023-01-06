2023! Who would have thunk it? When I was a kid, the thought of the year 2023 would have been absolutely mind boggling. Any mention of a year like 2023 back in the mid-’70s would have brought on visions of The Jetsons, as well as thoughts such as, “I wonder if I’ll live that long.” Well, I’m glad to say I made it to 2023. Quite honestly, I don’t even feel that old yet even though I do turn the big 6-0 in August.
In spite of making it to 2023 in relatively good health, I wish I was more optimistic about the coming year. It would simply be wishful thinking to predict that the economy, border situation or crime is going to get any better when the same incompetent, corrupt and anti-American politi-crooks are still running the country. If there was any hope of things getting better at the federal level, the likes of Republican traitors Mitch McConnell, Roger Wicker and their ilk dashed those hopes when they passed the $1.7 trillion Christmas spending bill, taking the legs right out from under the new Republican majority House of Representatives.
With the Red Wave turning into a tiny ripple and the numerous RINOs we have in Congress who are willing to sell out America for personal gain, we must brace ourselves for another year of hard knocks from our federal government.
But, alas, all is not lost. Even if things continue to spiral out of control for the nation, we can still save ourselves right here in Mississippi. Yes, in 2023, our focus must be on our own backyard. Let’s make 2023 the year that we turn Mississippi into the next Florida.
Think about this: While other states are suffering, Florida is flourishing on every front. People from blue states are escaping devastating socialist policies and moving to Florida in droves. Florida has the fastest-growing population in the country. The economy is growing, as well. The state ranks as the fourth-fastest-growing economy in the nation. There is no income tax and business-friendly politics make the state attractive to industry and residents alike.
Florida’s freedom-loving Gov. Ron DeSantis has fought back against an intrusive federal government by taking the lead on loosening restrictive and destructive federal COVID guidelines. He also has fought back against illegal immigration, sending plane loads of immigrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis attacked insane sex and gender school policy by signing the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, and when the powerful and very “woke” Disney corporation reared its ugly head in protest, he took them on, as well, ending its self-governing rule and getting its CEO fired.
In June, DeSantis re-established the Florida State Guard, which hadn’t been in existence since 1947. This defense force is trained and funded by the state and cannot be federalized. The State Guard can be called on by the governor whenever needed, even in defense against a federal government that oversteps its bounds.
Florida’s secure and reliable election results are the envy of every red state in America. And, while most places in America are suffering from record level high crime rates, Florida has the complete opposite going on. Florida’s crime rate dropped to a 50-year low as law enforcement officers flee from cities like New York and Seattle to take jobs in a state that still respects and values law and order.
The bottom line is that there is nothing that Florida has achieved that isn’t in the grasp of Mississippi. All it is going to take is electing the right representation and, hopefully, we will get that chance in 2023. It’s up to us to not screw it up. First and foremost, we must acknowledge that, unlike Florida, most of the power in Mississippi lies with the lieutenant governor.
That brings me to Captain America, a nickname given to Chris McDaniel by a state senate colleague who meant it to be disparaging, but instead, it actually fits Chris pretty dang well. Chris is a conservative, freedom-loving patriot who would bring the same values and grit that DeSantis has brought to Florida.
The election of Chris McDaniel to lieutenant governor of Mississippi in 2023 would literally transform the state into a juggernaut of low taxes, less government and economic growth. For the first time ever, Mississippi would live up to its reputation as the most conservative state in the union. And if, for some reason, that union starts to dissolve, let’s have Chris McDaniel at the helm, not a left-leaning RINO like Dilweed Hosemann.
Yes, we still have to convince Chris that the future of our children and grandchildren are at stake and that he must announce his intentions to run but when he does that, let’s all jump on board and make sure that the man wins election and saves our state and defends us from the wack jobs in Washington.
Of course, Chris can’t do it alone. That’s where people like The Incredible Hulk come in. My Buck Naked Truth co-host Buck Torske announced on a recent episode of the podcast that he would be running for District 88 State House of Representatives — currently held by Republican Robin Robinson. For those of you who know Buck or watch the podcast, you are aware that Buck’s personality is more like the Incredible Hulk. He can be a cool, calm, collected Bruce Banner most of the time, but if he gets worked up, watch out … Buck’s inner Hulk will emerge. But what gets Buck riled up should get every one of us riled up. Buck’s inner Hulk emerges any time he talks about liberal policies, corrupt government officials and/or lazy, lying and do-nothing, self-serving politicians who do nothing to represent the people they serve. Yes, sometimes Buck’s emotions spill over, sometimes he takes his anger out on the wrong people and sometimes he makes inappropriate comments, but this Vietnam vet is the real deal when it comes to loving his country and the freedoms and liberty that it stands for.
Yes, like President Trump, Buck can rub some people the wrong way. I know he angered the Jones County Republican Women when he confronted one of their guests. Heck, Buck has annoyed the crap out of me on occasion, but for the good of our state, for God’s sake, put that aside and support this man. I can guarantee you that no one will work harder to represent District 88, no one will stick to conservative principles and values, and no one will stand up to the liberals and RINOs like Buck Torske.
Buck’s not wealthy, so he’s going to need your help. But it will be worth it. Buck is a genuine conservative, hard-working activist who never quits. He isn’t running because he wants to be part of a social circle. No, Buck is running because he wants to save our state and our country from liberal politics, wokeism and corruption.
He wants to be the best representative Jones County has ever had in the Capitol. He’s one of us — the good guys. What more can you ask for?
•
Email Leader-Call Publisher
Jim Cegielski at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.