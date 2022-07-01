Recently, the FDA gave the go-ahead to Pfizer and Moderna to administer their mRNA vaccines to our children 6 months to 5 years of age. Hardly anyone noticed that this is still under EUA or Emergency Use Administration. But there is no emergency!
This is protecting Pfizer and Moderna from any liability in case of a vaccine injury to a child. And if the adverse vaccine reactions in older kids and adolescents — such as myocarditis especially in young men — are any indication, this should be a red flag for any parent or grandparent.
The latest news out of China, where the CCP has vaccinated every last citizen and child, there is an uptick in Type 1 diabetes in the very young under 5 years of age a few weeks after receiving the vaccine. The current count is close to 1,000 kids ... at least, that is what China discloses.
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder. It occurs when the immune system attacks itself and destroys the beta cells of the pancreas. Beta cells produce the insulin that regulates the blood sugar. Usually this occurs in older children from age 13 and up and is due to genetic factors. In Type 1 diabetes, the affect- ed person has to take insulin injections for life.
Autoimmune reactions are caused by molecular mimicry, where a virus particle — in this case, the spike protein as it attaches to your body’s cells causes your immune system to make antibodies — destroying the cells, in this case the beta cells of the pancreas.
Where are the numbers? Where are the data on the hospitalizations and deaths of children, touted by the media and Dr. Walensky, to justify vaccinating this age group?
As to deaths, during the entire two-year period, less than 1,000 children died, and this includes all the kids up to age 18. Most of these children had severe underlying illnesses such as leukemia. There is also the question as to whether they died with COVID rather than of COVID. The public is fed faulty, scare-mongering and manipulated data. Let’s look at the data they are referring to. This is a virus with a 99.99 percent survival rate for children under 18 years of age. According to the CDC’s own assessment, more than 70 percent of kids in that age group already had COVID-19 and recovered.
Why, then, the urgency, when the long-term side effects of the vaccines are not known? A study by Pfizer in February found that the vaccine was only 12 percent effective in kids 5 to 11 years old after 30 days! In the summer of 2020, the FDA indicated that it would only clear vaccines with at least a 50 percent or greater efficacy. At the time, the vaccines for the children were below that benchmark. Why all of a sudden the change of mind?
They call it “immunobridging,” a fancy term for making a leap of faith since both Pfizer and Moderna were authorized for adults and met the bench- mark of 50 percent or greater.
Therefore, it should work in kids also. Never mind that the vaccines were created against the original Wuhan strain, long gone and replaced last summer by Delta and now the Omicron and other variants. The “winter of deaths of the unvaccinated” predicted by President Biden in his State of the Union address never materialized. To the contrary, what we are seeing now are patients triple- and quadruple-vaxxed filling doctors’ offices and hospital emergency rooms, some quite ill and dying.
It is clear that the current mRNA vaccines are largely ineffective against the current Omicron virus and its variants. The definition of a vaccine is “prevention of infection and transmission.” The current COVID vaccines are failing on both counts.
As Geert VanDenBosche, a vaccine expert in Europe, stated in early 2020: “You do not vaccinate during a pandemic since it drives the virus to mutate.” And mutating is what COVID-19 excels in doing. Vaccines work best in preventing infections in a stable virus, such as smallpox, polio or measles. Influenza is another virus that has a high mutation rate, which is why the WHO always comes out with a new flu vaccine every year, according to the prevailing strain, and even with that, the vaccine is often not very protective. For the 2020-21 season, the effectiveness was only 14 percent.
Regardless, Dr. Walensky from the CDC said last week that the vaccines are safe and would protect the children from hospitalizations and deaths. Based on what? The study done by Pfizer to get the approval to vaccinate the very young was less than four months long, and before Pfizer redacted the data, actually more of the vaccinated children came down with COVID. No child died and there were few hospitalizations. A success story? Hardly!
It appears there is no benefit for the kids ages 6 months to 5 years. And why is it so hard for the FDA and CDC to admit that natural immunity is better than the one induced by the vaccines? It also lasts longer as compared to the vaccines, whose minimal effectiveness drops off to nonexistent after 30 days, which they concede. The answer you get, however, is “more boosters!” But what about the risks?
Gauging from the adverse reactions in older kids, it is not a pretty picture. But don’t expect the FDA or CDC to give you any information on that. They are downplaying the severe adverse events, such as myocarditis, a serious inflammation of the heart muscle causing scar tissue in the months and years to come. Young athletes here and in Europe are dropping dead in record numbers. Their average age is 20 years old! But the CDC will tell you the condition is mild and transient.
By the time these young people die of heart failure or heart rhythm problems, the vaccine connection will be forgotten since their definition of an adverse reaction to a vaccine has to occur within a week or 10 days
of administration.
There is also the risk of infertility since the lipid nanoparticles in the vaccines go to the testes and ovaries. We already see problems with menstruation and miscarriages in young women and low semen count in young men as a result of the vaccines.
Lastly, there is the problem of the “original antigenic sin.” When the body first encounters an infection, such as the flu, COVID or HIV, it produces effective antibodies against the dominant antigen or, in the case of the COVID vaccines, the spike protein of the Wuhan strain. But when, at a later stage it encounters a new dominant antigen, such as the “Omicron variant of the COVID virus, the immune system will still crank out the old antibodies, which are ineffective against the new variant. This is why the fully vaccinated and boosted population are getting infected with the new variants. Dr. VanDenBosche told you so two years ago.
How many times in the past have we been hoodwinked by Big Pharma?! There was the Thalidomide tragedy, a drug used by pregnant women in the 1950s to combat morning sickness. It resulted in serious birth defects, with absence of arms and legs as well as deaths in more than 10,000 children, mostly in Germany.
It was a woman doctor, Dr. Frances Oldham Kelsey, not the FDA, who prevented a larger tragedy here in the U.S. by blocking the drug’s approval in the U.S. Another more recent tragedy was Vioxx, an arthritis drug, marketed aggressively by Merck in 1999. It took almost five years and more than 88,000 heart attacks and 38,000 deaths in America before Merck recalled the drug in 2004. The approval of Vioxx by the FDA was based on safety data on 5,000 patients. Sounds familiar!
The history of vaccine development is riddled with adverse events that often manifest months and years after its administration. Dengue vaccine for children is an example. If administered to a child who never encountered the disease, the vaccine causes severe disease and death. The vaccine is also contraindicated in pregnancy. Dengue fever is a mosquito-transmitted viral disease, prevalent in South America, but also occurs in the Southeastern United States, such as Florida.
To summarize, do not vaccinate your little ones. They are our future. You will never forgive yourself if they get injured by these untested and largely ineffective vaccines. So far, we have no long-term safety data regarding adverse reactions to the COVID vaccines on children, both short- and longterm. Put another way, the risks outweigh any benefit in this age group.
