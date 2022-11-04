From 1775 to 1783, America-loving Patriots fought against the tyranny of the British crown to establish the greatest country that has ever existed. The original Patriots gave their blood, their sweat, their tears and their lives so that we could experience freedom, individual liberty and basic human rights.
For close to 250 years, Americans have enjoyed the fruits of the sacrifices that our founding fathers made for us, but now the country that we know and love is dangerously close to extinction. A new kind of tyrannical government has taken control of our country, and it is doing everything in its power to take away our freedoms, our liberty and even our most basic of rights, such as free speech.
And you don’t have to look very hard to see what is really going on. All you have to do is open your eyes and ears and pay attention. Don’t be one of the sheep that gets their information from the propaganda media. Quit being blinded to the actual truth that is staring you in the face.
The socialist totalitarian government that used the FBI, DOJ, CIA and CDC to steal the presidential election in 2020 is only concerned with two things — power and control. They want absolute power and the ability to control the masses, to the point where they get to tell us what we can say and what we can think. It’s our new dark, Orwellian, dystopian reality.
Facebook has admitted that the FBI coerced it into killing the Hunter Biden laptop story, while at the same time, it was planting and promulgating the Trump Russia collusion hoax. That should be all you need to know about trusting our government.
But there is so much more. Our current totalitarian government is targeting political opponents, both directly through the FBI and indirectly through its arm of the propaganda media. It’s right there in front of your eyes. Multiple Trump associates have had their doors kicked in during the middle of the night and been terrorized and arrested at the hands of the new gestapo, the once-trusted FBI.
In the recent debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Oz, it was made crystal clear to anyone who watched that Fetterman, a stroke victim, is not capable of putting together a sentence, not to mention hold a Senate seat, yet the propaganda media that has been covering for Fetterman since the beginning of the race continues to try to hide the truth. Instead, most of them attacked Oz over his anti-abortion stance without even mentioning that Fetterman isn’t capable of reading on a first-grade level. Of course, this is the same thing the propaganda media has been doing for Joe Biden since he announced his run for the presidency and then hid in his basement.
Elon Musk recently closed the deal on taking over Twitter. He is now enemy No. 1 and is being punished severely for promising to restore free speech on the site. Think about that for just a second. If it doesn’t frighten you and make you angry as hell, then you are not a true American. And if you are just now getting angry about Twitter, then you must have missed when a sitting President of the United States was banned by what was nothing more than another left-wing, anti-American, social-media tool of the totalitarian Democrat Party.
Our freedoms, our rights, our liberty and our country are all on the line. Patriotic, freedom-loving Americans are the enemy of this government, the propaganda media and woke corporations that feed off of the dogma of liberalism, and they want to eliminate us or at least make us fall in line with the masses. That is why they have labeled us “extremists,” “fascists” and “racists,” even though all three of those terms actually fit the Left in this country perfectly. Let’s face it, there is no one more extreme, fascist or racist than the commentators on MSNBC.
And now it is time to fight back. We can no longer sit on the couch and wait for someone else to act. Yes, get out and vote on Tuesday, but that can’t be the only effort that you put into saving this country. By now, you should know that simply getting out and voting for a Republican candidate doesn’t work.
No one is asking you to take a musket ball to the chest … at least, not yet. However, you can’t simply vote and wait for a “Red Wave” to fix everything. We’ve had Red Waves before and they, at best, only work to hold the Leftists at bay for a couple of years. They have done nothing to fix the overall problem of big government and corrupt politicians who despise average Americans.
No, vote on Tuesday and then do more. We need to do so much more.
Join the National Conservative Club or Free State Citizens Action Union. Urge Chris McDaniel to run for lieutenant governor. Watch or listen to The Buck Naked Truth. Wear your “MAGA” hat or “Desantis For President” shirt proudly. Don’t be afraid to tell the truth on your Facebook page. Have uncomfortable conversations with your liberal friends and family. Donate to great outsider candidates who support term limits. Attend school board, Board of Supervisor or City Council meetings. Never, ever miss an episode of Tucker Carlson. Write letters urging your elected officials to do the right thing. Get involved in a campaign or run for office yourself. Write a letter to the editor of this newspaper. Boycott “woke” anti-American corporations. Buy a gun and learn to shoot it. Join the Convention of States. Pay attention to your elected officials’ voting records. Start your own conservative action group. Organize a fundraiser for a pro-American cause.
Mostly, don’t be afraid to tell the truth — not the government’s version of the truth, but the real truth. The populace falling in line with a totalitarian government is how Hitler gained power. It’s how Stalin kept power. And it is how the Chinese communists have remained in power for the past 73 years. It would have been unimaginable a mere two years ago, but we are on the same kind of slippery slope toward becoming nothing more than serfs in a country that once belonged to us.
Vote on Tuesday. But remember, even if there is an enormous Red Wave, we’ve simply won a small battle, not the war. We have a long road ahead of us if we ever want to right this ship for our children and grandchildren. But it’s worth it.
Now get off the couch and do something.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
