It was a typical Monday morning. I had just stepped off the treadmill and was heading to take a shower when my phone rang. I don’t answer out-of-town numbers unless I have the person plugged into my phone, but this one said “Laurel,” so I answered with my usual, “Hello, this is Jim.” The person on the other end said, “Good morning. I’d like to get together and sit down and talk with you and Mark.”
I had absolutely no idea who I was talking to, so I blurted out, “Who is this?” The voice on the other end said, “This is Alex,” and in an instant, I recognized the voice.
“Alex … Hey, I’m sorry, I never thought I would hear from you again, so I had deleted you from my phone, but, SURE. I’d love to talk to you” was the next thing out of my mouth. The next day, former Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge came to the Leader-Call office, looked me squarely in the eyes and said, “I’m sorry.” It was the very first time we had spoken in person since Alex had called me to come over to his office to ask me to pull Managing Editor Sean Murphy off of covering “The Raid on Lyon Ranch Road” back in 2018.
Nonetheless, with those two simple words, “I’m sorry,” a very ugly and disturbing chapter between the Laurel Leader-Call and a former three-term sheriff of Jones County came to an end.
Alex, Mark and I talked for probably another 30 minutes that morning, but honestly, the bad feelings, ill will and general distrust had already flown out the door as soon as the apology came out of his mouth. By the time Alex left that morning, he had agreed to appear with Mark and me on a special edition of The Buck Naked Truth podcast, which aired live on Facebook this past Tuesday. As expected, it was not only the most-watched episode we’ve ever had, but it is also the most talked about. And believe me, the talk has been non-stop — so much so that Mark and I have been struggling to get our day-to-day work completed ever since the episode aired.
If you haven’t watched or listened to it already, you can find it on The Buck Naked Truth Facebook page or the podcast platform of your choice.
To his credit, Alex knew that we were going to ask him tough questions and talk about the difficult topics that led to an all-out war with the Leader-Call and ultimately to his defeat to Macon Davis in the 2019 Republican primary, yet he welcomed and answered every question we threw at him, often simply admitting that he made a mistake. And, also to his credit, not once before, during or after the interview did Alex Hodge ever say that there was something he would rather not talk about. To the contrary, the entire time, he said, “You guys can ask me anything you want. Anything.” And we did.
There is little doubt that if Alex Hodge had been as open and willing to talk with us back in 2018 and 2019 as he was on Tuesday, he would be running for sheriff as a four-time incumbent instead of a challenger next year. He admitted as much. But now, that is water under the bridge, and both Hodge and the Leader-Call are moving past it.
Whether you found Hodge’s answers to the questions we posed satisfactory … well, that is up to each of you to judge. I really wasn’t as focused on the details of his answers as I was to his general demeanor. Alex told Mark and me that he needed to lose that race in 2019 because he needed to be humbled. He admitted that the power had gone to his head and that he really believed that he was unbeatable. He confessed that he was shocked when Macon Davis out performed him during the Republican primary, forcing a runoff. He was blindsided. Never saw it coming. There is no way that a man goes through something that crushing without undergoing some self reflection, and I believe he has changed.
Does that mean that Alex can wrestle the job of sheriff back away from Joe Berlin or any number of other challengers we are hearing rumors about joining the fray? It will be a massive uphill battle for him. It’s never easy to take down an incumbent unless, of course, that incumbent screws up. Of course, it is also very rare — almost unheard of — that a three-time incumbent comes back to challenge a first-time incumbent. When I asked Alex why he would put himself through another tough campaign even though he certainly doesn’t need the money, his answer was the same that he gave us back in 2007: “It’s my calling.”
As for the Leader-Call, we are delighted that Alex came on the podcast and set the record straight on what actually occurred back in 2018 and 2019. For anyone who thinks the battle with the JCSD was fun for us, you would be sorely mistaken. We were attacked viciously on social media. One deputy publicly stated that he would plant drugs on any Leader-Call employee that he pulled over. We lost advertisers (one even came into the office and caused a scene in front of my employees). And both Mark and I stressed ourselves into our own separate cases of shingles. (Mark’s was on his groin and mine was, unfortunately, on my face, so you can imagine the jokes I’ve had to put up with.)
Needless to say, there are many others outside of Alex Hodge who owe us an apology, but I’m not going to hold my breath.
And here is the thing — no matter what we do, we will be criticized. We already had one public official — who I’m going to do the favor of not calling out here but may in the future if he doesn’t chill out with making stupid comments — who has implied that we only talked to Alex because of money.
First of all, Alex contacted me, completely out of the blue. Secondly, when it comes to political advertising, we can’t force anyone to advertise with us, but we also, by law, can’t stop anyone from advertising with us. The rules on political advertising are particularly strict. We cannot turn down a candidate from advertising. We must charge each candidate the same price. And we must offer our premium spots on a first-come, first-serve basis. In other words, we cannot show preferential treatment to any one candidate … it is the law. If Alex Hodge had wanted to advertise with us back in 2019, we couldn’t have stopped him from doing so.
Now, I would be lying if I was to say that nothing good came out of our feud with Alex Hodge. A lot of good did, actually. Alex Hodge proved to everyone in this community, especially public officials, that people read and pay attention to the Leader-Call. No one can argue that. Alex was on the front page of the Impact multiple times before his 2019 race. It didn’t do him any good because, as he will admit, the majority of people were getting their news from the Leader-Call … not the Impact, not WDAM and not Facebook.
Alex Hodge, more than any other person, knows that no other media outlet has more influence in Jones County than the Leader-Call. Smart advertisers and candidates know it, too. And, yes, we are happy they do.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
