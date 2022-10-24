Baseball’s all-time hit king is not in the Hall of Fame. He is not a manager, coach or recruiter. In fact, he was banned from participating at any level after it was revealed he bet on games in 1989.
Some argue the punishment cast upon Pete Rose was too severe, mainly because he bet on his own team to win rather than purposely losing for monetary gain, as was the case with the infamous 1919 White Sox.
The counter to this argument is that, as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, Rose could have stacked the deck for particular games he bet on, causing the team to be weaker for later games in which he did not place bets.
This same scenario is playing out in Washington, only, in this case, it’s not a game.
With the midterm elections just two weeks away, President Joe Biden wants a quick win for his team so badly that he is willing to stack the deck, without any concerns for the future.
In an attempt to mitigate anger over rising gas prices, Biden will, once again, tap into the strategic oil reserve, a plan that will provide temporary monetary gains for voters, but long-term damage to the nation’s wellbeing.
Mr. Biden’s quagmire began nearly two years ago to the day. In a debate against then-President Donald Trump, Biden vowed to make our reliance on oil a thing of the past.
Oil prices are based on speculation of future demand, so the day after Biden won the election, investors reacted. Anticipating policy changes that would reduce the production of oil, prices began to swiftly rise.
Now, with Democrats floundering in the polls, Biden needs some talking points that give the appearance his policies are helping American families, thus the dip into the strategic oil supply, a collection of crude set aside for the most severe national emergencies.
Attacking oil has always been a double-edged sword for Biden. His declaration to prematurely “end” the oil industry sparked short-term joy with those waiving the climate-change flag, but as the easily foreseen repercussions began to hit the wallets of voters, many were quick to lay down those flags and redirect concerns to their own pocketbooks.
Like Pete Rose did in 1989, Biden is betting on his own team to win the upcoming contest, with zero regard for the future.
E. Brian Rose is co-founder of the National Conservative Club. He lives in Ocean Springs.
