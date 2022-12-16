It took a South African billionaire to expose our government as the corrupt, evil entity that it has become. And make no mistake about it, it’s not even arguable anymore. Our government is, indeed, as corrupt and evil as any government on this planet, including communist China.
By purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk has exposed the lengths that our Democrat-controlled government has gone to in order to take away the First Amendment rights of its citizens. It is the biggest scandal in the history of this country and yet, because the left-wing media, Big Tech and the government have all colluded to take away our rights as Americans, the story is barely being covered outside of Fox News.
The worst thing is that Twitter is just the tip of the iceberg. Fecesbook, or um, Facebook and Google are equally as guilty of working with the government to shut down free speech as Twitter is. They simply haven’t been officially exposed yet, even though Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has already admitted to working with the FBI to shut down the Hunter Biden laptop story.
But, just like Twitter, it goes so much deeper than drug-head Hunter’s incriminating laptop. We have even felt it here at the Leader-Call. In 2020, I wrote a column titled “The War Against White People.” The only thing that was really controversial in the column was the title and the fact that I called Black Lives Matter out for being the domestic terrorist group that it is. The column went viral to an extent that I ended up being a guest on Dr. Phil as well as being featured on a Swedish news documentary about American politics.
Of course, even though I can’t prove it, I’d be willing to bet that the column also effectively got the Leader-Call and me “shadow-banned” by Facebook and Google. There is simply no way that in a country that is starving for truthful, honest, patriotic and brave conservative viewpoints that the Leader-Call, which is one of only a handful of newspapers in the entire United States brave enough to publish that type of conservative writing, hasn’t had a single column go viral since the killing of George Floyd.
Like every other conservative, patriotic, America-loving voice in this country, we have been blacklisted, censored and shut down from reaching the masses because our left-wing government has colluded with Big Tech to keep our voices from being heard. This is absolutely no different than what they do in Communist China or in a Putin-led Russia or in any number of other one party-ruled banana republics.
Our government has been caught red-handed in the illegal, immoral and evil act of censorship. If you are not outraged, then you aren’t really an American who believes in the principles that the country was founded upon. Instead, you are a communist who believes in government control of our thoughts, our speech and our actions.
We now are living in the very worst dystopian vision of Orwell. Big Brother has not only arrived, but he has been living in the shadows for a number of years, changing the outcomes of our elections, changing what people hear, what they are allowed to say and what they are allowed to think.
I don’t want to hear another word out of this government about “election deniers.” The 2020 election WAS rigged, without a doubt. Every election since has been rigged. When the government illegally works with Big Tech to shut down the likes of Dan Bongino, Charlie Kirk, The New York Post and most likely every single conservative voice in America so that only left-wing, pro-Democrat viewpoints get heard … then, yes, the elections are being rigged. The entire system is rigged.
When the sitting President of the United States is censored, shadow-banned and has his free-speech rights stripped, we are no longer a free nation. We are a country being run by a shadowy, left-wing, evil deep state that despises free speech, the free and open exchange of ideas and healthy debate — qualities that used to assure the country stayed strong, stayed powerful, stayed free.
Instead, this evil new government that was created under the traitorous Barack Obama is about control, power and enslaving its people. We are no longer allowed to question our leaders. If you are brave enough to offer a counter viewpoint to say COVID lockdowns, you are blacklisted and censored, as Stanford professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was. His crime was raising questions about how lockdowns would affect schoolchildren. And guess what? Dr. Bhattacharya was right! Just as the New York Post was right about Hunter Biden’s laptop and Joe Biden being compromised by China.
Elon Musk has pulled the curtain back and exposed how our government infiltrated and established its own state-run propaganda and group-think machine. And, for that, instead of being heralded as the hero of freedom that he is, Musk has been vilified by the likes of NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, Washington Post, Facebook, Google and the Democrat National Committee. Therefore, every one of these entities should be considered enemies of free speech, enemies of the Bill of Rights, enemies of the Constitution, enemies of the Founding Fathers, enemies of all those who fought and died to protect our freedoms, and, yes, just plain enemies of The United States of America.
There is no longer any question that we are under attack from within. Musk exposed the tip of a very massive treasonous attack on the very heart of what America stands for. But the Democrats and their left-wing media allies are simply continuing with their censorship and propaganda in an attempt to keep most Americans sleepwalking toward serfdom.
It’s now up to those of us who have finally woke up to the reality that we find ourselves in … who now realize what is really going on. We must become louder. We must demand action from our representatives. We must demand our freedoms. We must get our voice back, even in the face of left-wing censorship. If it means taking to the streets and shouting it from rooftops, then that is what we must do. We have to wake up the sleeping half of this country that has no idea that they are heading for a future where freedom no longer exists. It’s a future that even the most liberal of the liberals will live to regret.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.