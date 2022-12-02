Maybe we did get our hopes up too much. Maybe we shouldn’t have expected a “red tsunami” as a lot of “Captain Hindsights” have been telling us ever since the dismal results of the midterms came trickling in. However, in our defense, a lot of us who expected a red wave were looking at the dismal state of the country and were thinking, “How in the world can there not be a red wave?” and “Who in their right mind would vote for more of this?”
People almost always vote with their pocketbooks in mind, first and foremost. And even though the majority of people did (Republicans did win the popular vote), there were a lot of people who seem to think the right to kill babies and stopping any and all things Trump are worth sacrificing their standard of living, along with their freedom.
With that being said, it is likely that Trump-backed Georgia football legend Herschel Walker will lose his Tuesday runoff against a far-left, racist, extremist Raphael Warnock. According to an AARP poll, the “Threat to Democracy” (code word: Trump) was tied with “inflation” for the most important issue for people over age 50 when voting in the runoff. With Warnock holding a huge lead over Walker among voters ages 18-49, it looks like the Republican will go down in flames in spite of the country being headed off of a cliff by the likes of Warnock and his extremist ilk.
And make no mistake about it, no matter what anyone tells you, the Georgia runoff is still important even though the Democrats already hold the tie-breaker edge because it takes Sen. Manchin out of play. Manchin occasionally shows some moral fortitude and votes for the good of the country, unlike most Democrats. A Herschel Walker loss guarantees the Senate becomes nothing more than a rubber stamp for Joe Biden.
But with that noted, some good did come out of the midterms. First and foremost, Republicans were able to obtain control of the House of Representatives. The Wicked Witch of the West Nancy Pelosi was sent packing, hopefully never to be heard from again. I’m not sure why someone didn’t simply try to melt her with a bucket of water years ago.
Kevin McCarthy, who the jury is still out on, now has to prove that he is as capable of holding a small Republican majority in the House together as Pelosi was at holding a small Democrat majority was. If he can, McCarthy and House Republicans can not only hold the line against the totalitarian, socialist Biden administration, but they can begin to fight back on behalf of the American people.
So far, McCarthy is off to a good start in my book. He has already announced that on Day 1, the house will kill the funding for the 87,000 IRS agents that Democrats were going to sic on their political opponents. He also has already announced that he plans to remove the despicable Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff and Ilhan Omar from their Congressional committees.
Swalwell and Schiff were both on the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff lied to the American public, claiming he had evidence that Trump had colluded with Russia. It was an outright, bald-faced lie that he has never had to answer for. Swalwell … well, he was literally caught in bed with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, and yet Democrats kept him on the “House Intelligence Committee.” Unbelievable. Then there is the racist and anti-semitic Omar, who is a member of the infamously stupid “Squad.” McCarthy is giving her the boot because she is an Israel-hating Muslim extremist. This may seem like no-brainer stuff if we were living in a sane political reality, but this isn’t the America we grew up in, so kudos to McCarthy for standing up for sanity.
Of course, McCarthy has a ways to go to prove that he isn’t just another Mitch McConnell. The conservative wing of the party, represented by the House Freedom Caucus, doesn’t believe in him. They ran Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs against McCarthy for Speaker, but McCarthy beat back that challenge by a margin of 188-31.
If McCarthy can stick to his aggressive agenda, maybe he can win the conservative wing over to his side. That agenda includes securing the border, cutting government spending, tackling inflation and launching a plethora of investigations. Of course, any decent common-sense bill coming out of the House can and will be vetoed by Biden, who seems hell-bent on making sure America becomes a Third World cesspool of poverty and crime during his heralded presidency.
However, the one thing that Biden cannot stop is investigations, and here is where McCarthy and House Republicans finally have a chance to fight back. Of course, the number of investigations that need to take place may be a bit overwhelming, but they are all important and MUST BE SUCCESSFUL.
It is really difficult to pick out which investigations are most important, but we may as well start with Hunter Biden’s laptop, because it will be the one that leads to Joe Biden’s Impeachment since it will be proved that Joe Biden sold out his country to benefit himself and his family financially. It will also prove that Joe Biden is a compromised president who cannot be trusted to act in the best interests of the country. It will also be the easiest investigation, as the proof is already known to exist. The witnesses to it all are all known, and the basics of the case have already been laid out. It should be telling that CBS News has even now acknowledged that Hunter Biden’s laptop is real and a big problem for Joe Biden. You will soon see Biden get thrown to the wolves because he has served his purpose as the useful idiot for the Left that he was. Unfortunately, it won’t act as a lesson for other leftwing useful idiots.
But there are equally as important if not as easy investigations that McCarthy and his team must also get resolution on. They include the origins of COVID-19 and holding China accountable for its release; the politicization of the FBI, CIA, Justice Department and the targeting of Trump, Trump supporters, pro-life organizations, and parents; the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan; and Big Tech’s collusion with Democrats to silence conservatives and stop free speech.
No matter how you look at it, we are at war in this country. We have been waiting for two years to start fighting back. It is up to McCarthy and House Republicans to start firing back on our behalf.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
