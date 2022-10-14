As unbelievable as this may sound, Monday was the first time I have ever been to a Laurel Christian girls’ soccer game when the team lost. It wasn’t just any loss though. Nothing can wrench your gut quite like losing a close championship game like the Lady Lions did on Monday.
But if the way the team and fans carried themselves after defeat says anything, it's that Laurel Christian, win or loss, is a team and a school filled with nothing but champions.
I’ve seen a lot of athletes lose big games and not handle it well. Baseball players have thrown absolute tantrums, football players have broken helmets on the sideline and even some coaches have shown just straight-up bad sportsmanship after losses. None of that was even close to the case Monday at Jackson Academy.
There were definitely some heavy emotions and tears immediately after the 1-0 overtime loss, but the essence of class and good sportsmanship never wavered on the LCS sideline, just as I suspected it wouldn’t. And even though there will be no three-peat for the Lady Lions anytime soon, this program isn’t going anywhere.
Believe me when I say the game against Saint Augustine, a school in Ridgeland, was one of the best high school soccer games I have ever watched, and I think if the two teams played each other 10 times, they would split the games 5-5. I would be shocked if LCS wasn’t right back in the championship game next year.
As always, I am glad to be able to tag along. To this day, going to an LCS athletic event is different from any other place I go. As a sports writer, the games I cover are never about me, and I don’t want them to be. However, people at Laurel Christian will make you feel a lot more important than you really are for covering their event. Some places couldn’t care less about the coverage, but LCS supporters make it known loud and clear how appreciative they are. That makes doing my job so much easier and a lot more fun.
These days, I have a lot more going on at work than just covering sports, but at the end of the day, sports is the reason I do this. If I couldn’t cover sports, nothing else I do here at the Leader-Call would be worth it. I will always go back to my bread-and-butter. As I drove to Jackson Monday, everything else just melted away and I was able to really soak it all in and realize, “Yep, this is why you do this.” As I rack up the years in this industry, it is nice to still be able to have that feeling.
So, thank you to Father Jeff Reich, Amanda Kennedy, Laurel Christian Athletics Director Kim Chancellor and everyone who makes the LCS girls’ soccer program what it is. When I show up to one of your games, I never have to wonder what I am getting. There is always something worth watching, and the athletes, coaches and fans are always giving 100 percent and that is something rare in today’s world. My advice – find a way to bottle what you’ve got going on and sell it.
Congrats to the Lady Lions on another great season.
