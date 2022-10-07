Not since the Cuban Missile Crisis have we been so close to nuclear annihilation, but no one seems to really care.
It may seem funny to you when Joe Biden turns around to shake the hands of imaginary people or repeatedly falls up the steps leading to Air Force One or has trouble riding a bike or gives speeches that sound like utter gibberish or calls for dead people to stand up and be recognized, but there really isn’t anything funny about it. We have a person who is supposed to be the leader of the free world who isn’t capable of leading a game of Duck, Duck, Goose.
It’s not a joke. We have all seen the cognitive difficulties that Joe Biden is dealing with, and there is absolutely no way that he would be hired by McDonald’s, Starbucks, Walmart or any other place in the United States, yet he is in charge of the entire country — including our nuclear arsenal.
Now, do I think Joe Biden is the one actually calling the shots? Absolutely not. However, that shouldn’t make you feel any better about anything because the person or people who are calling the shots are, without a doubt, either just as incompetent or, worse yet, hellbent on destroying the country along with the rest of the world.
If you aren’t scared yet, then you haven’t been paying attention to what is going on in Ukraine. On Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, someone used massive underwater explosions to blow holes into the Nord Stream pipelines that carry natural gas from Russia to the European continent. The one thing that all parties seem to agree on is that it was a deliberate act of sabotage.
Russian President Vladmir Putin is blaming the United States. Joe Biden is blaming Russia. And, sadly, it’s the Russian dictator who has the much more believable case. First of all, the pipelines were built by Russia at a cost of billions of dollars, and why would Russia blow up its own infrastructure? It really doesn’t make much sense.
But secondly, and even more damaging to the Biden claim, is that back in February, Biden himself told the world that Nord Steam 2 would be stopped if Russia invaded Ukraine. In an official White House statement from Feb. 23, Biden goes even further and states, “Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Steam 2 AG and its corporate officers. These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate.” Well, using explosives to blow holes in Russian pipelines seems to me like the perfect example of “further steps.”
I know it seems horrific to believe a Russian dictator over the man who is currently recognized as the sitting President of the United States … however, Biden’s entire life has been nothing but lies. I’m not sure the man actually knows what honesty means. It is time that every American citizen is told the truth. Joe Biden is a compulsive liar.
This is a man who was caught plagiarizing papers in law school and plagiarizing speeches when running for president. This is a man who said during his inauguration speech, “We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace” before siccing the FBI, DOJ and CIA on his political opponents and calling Trump supporters “extremists” and “semi-fascists.” This is a man who labels an inflation-increasing New Green Deal big government spending bill, “The Inflation Reduction Act.” This is a man who called a Georgia election bill that actually expanded early voting, “Jim Crow on steroids.” Joe Biden has lied about his grades, lied about his childhood, lied about his and his son’s business dealings. Heck he has even talked about being arrested in the 1970s because he tried to visit Nelson Mandela in prison … umm … like so many of his stories, it simply never happened.
Joe Biden is a chronic and compulsive liar, so how can we take his word that the United States didn’t blow up two Russian pipelines, especially since Biden has done everything in his power to shut down American pipelines? Unfortunately, this time, it isn’t just America’s energy independence that Biden is attacking. It is our safety.
Biden, or whoever is pulling the strings, is literally putting the entire world’s existence at risk. For whatever reason, the Biden Administration doesn’t want a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine. If it did, Putin’s proposal to pull out in exchange for Ukraine agreeing to stay out of NATO would have been accepted. Why in the world would the Biden Administration have turned that down?
We’ve been told over and over that Vladamir Putin is a maniacal world leader who wouldn’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons. So, who in their right mind thinks backing Vladamir Putin into a corner is a good idea? Who thinks that threatening Putin with regime change is a way to keep Americans safe? Putin had already threatened nuclear retaliation BEFORE his pipelines were mysteriously “sabotaged” and, yet, we are going to keep jabbing him with a sharp stick to provoke him? Again, it makes no sense and proves that we are being led by an entire administration full of idiots — dangerous, lying idiots.
The Biden Administration’s fixation on everything Russia when China is the real threat to this country needs to be examined more closely. Biden’s ties to China and Ukraine need to be examined a lot more closely. But what doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out is that a mentally challenged President of the United States has pushed the world dangerously close to a catastrophic life-ending altercation with one of the few countries capable of completely annihilating the United States.
Instead of worrying about an invasion of Ukraine, how about American leaders focus on the invasion of the United States that is taking place on our southern border? Instead of “Stand with Ukraine,” how about American leaders try “Standing Up for Americans” for a change? Instead of worrying about the state of mind of the president of Russia, how about the United States of America take a good hard look in the mirror and ask ourselves, “What is the state of mind of the man leading our country?”
The answer to that question is pretty obvious, and now Biden has put the entire country at risk. No, it’s not funny anymore.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.