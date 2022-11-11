If you were like me, you went to bed on Tuesday night deeply disappointed in our country. There was no “red tsunami.” There was no “red wave.” Heck, there was barely a red trickle. And now Republicans across the nation are “red-faced” either from anger, embarrassment or both.
But it doesn’t mean we can give up. For the sake of our children and grandchildren, we simply cannot. However, what it does mean is that Republicans have to come to grips with why half of this country voted against their own self interests, voted against their own safety, voted against their own pocketbooks, voted against their retirement funds and voted against a secure border when they cast their ballots on Tuesday in a variety of Congressional and gubernatorial races across the nation.
This probably isn’t going to sit well with anyone — heck, it doesn’t even sit well with me. But it has to be said. The reason Democrats flocked to the polls to vote for a gaggle of highly flawed Democrat candidates — including one in Pennsylvania who can not speak in complete sentences — is the same reason they flocked to the polls in 2020 to vote for a presidential candidate who can not speak in complete sentences. It was because of their deranged hatred of Donald Trump and his supporters.
The economy is in a recession, inflation is causing real hardship, the southern border is a humanitarian crisis, crime is skyrocketing and Biden’s job-approval rating is appropriately in the toilet. Things were so dire for the Democrats, they had only two issues they could run on — abortion and the completely made-up, nonsensical “threat to democracy,” which was code for “Donald Trump and his supporters.” But, amazingly, it worked.
Half of this country is so filled with illogical and delusional hate for anything to do with Donald Trump that they made a decision to sacrifice their own bank accounts and safety to make sure that Trump and his surrogates didn’t gain power. Yes, it’s irrational. Yes, it’s quite insane. But we just watched it happen.
When you have a majority of citizens who are highly disappointed and critical as to the direction of the country, which has been under complete and total control by a totalitarian Democrat Party, and yet, the best the GOP can do is weasel out a small majority in the House, Republicans have a HUUGGGE problem … and his name is Trump.
Make no mistake about it. President Donald Trump is a hero and will go down in history as being the man who exposed just how corrupt our government is. Trump’s policies brought record-breaking prosperity to the country, and his strength kept us safe from our enemies. However, in the best interest of the country, he must step aside. It’s unfair, but the constant barrage of “Trump’s the Devil” messaging from the media, social media and popular culture has taken its toll on the citizenry to the point where they are incapable of making a logical decision.
Fortunately, we have an alternative — a really great, unbelievably strong alternative. There was one state that did see a “red tsunami” on Tuesday night. And not surprisingly, it was Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis won an election that he called “a win for the ages.” DeSantis not only beat his Democrat opponent by a whopping 20 points, but he won almost every county in the state, including the Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade. It was the first time a Republican had ever won the predominately Hispanic county.
In just four years, DeSantis has turned what was a highly contentious swing state into the reddest of all red states. And guess what? He did it with Trump-like policies. He was the first governor to fight back against the federal government’s COVID mandates and shutdowns. He reformed Florida’s very flawed election process (remember “hanging chads?”) He cut taxes. He took on a “woke” Disney corporation and a “woke” school system. And he has taken on the out-of-control, Democrat-controlled federal government, going as far as flying illegal immigrants to places like Barack Obama’s backyard on Martha’s Vineyard.
Ron DeSantis is a fighter, and for the future of the GOP, he needs to be on the Republican ballot in 2024. Whether Trump can set aside his own ego and ambition enough to step aside is quite doubtful. However, we must at least hope that DeSantis’ showing on Tuesday has made Trump realize that if he does run, DeSantis HAS to be on the ticket with him.
Trump is expected to announce his candidacy on Nov. 15. If Ron DeSantis announces a run as well, I’m going to support the person who has the best chance of winning in 2024, and right now, there is no doubt that is Ron DeSantis.
And speaking of DeSantis, he should also become the poster child for Republican states, including Mississippi. Yes, here in Mississippi, the lieutenant governor holds the power, not the governor, but that doesn’t mean we can’t turn this state into a conservative, liberty-loving juggernaut like Florida. All we have to do is make sure that our own Chris McDaniel runs for lieutenant governor, and then make sure that he defeats the Democrat disguised as a Republican who currently holds that office, Delbert Hosemann.
In light of what just happened in the midterms, it is imperative that we elect a strong, freedom-loving, constitutional conservative to the most powerful state position that exists. We need our own Ron DeSantis here in Mississippi to protect us from government overreach, totalitarian mandates, Critical Race Theory and other “woke” policies. McDaniel has always fought for lower taxes, less government, individual liberty and conservative principles. Hosemann … well, he’s the reason we still have a state income tax. He’s the reason one of the most conservative Mississippi senators was redistricted out of her seat. He’s the reason that 13 of the 16 Democrats in the Legislature hold chairmanships in spite of the makeup being overwhelmingly Republican. And he is the man who told President Trump to “go jump in the Gulf” when Trump asked for information on voter integrity.
Even though Tuesday wasn’t the big wave we were expecting, we have another huge election that can change everything in 2023. To me, it is even more important than the midterms. Chris McDaniel is our Ron DeSantis, and we can take back our state in 2023 by making him our lieutenant governor. And then in 2024, we can elect the man himself and take back our country.
The war has just begun, but we must change course.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
