Too many thoughts, too little space. That has been a problem ever since the country started on its downward spiral after the fake presidential election results of 2020. And yes, they were fake. Like everything else that Facebook told us was disinformation … well, it’s becoming clearer and clearer that the social-media giant was simply acting as a propagandist.
Unquestionably, the 2020 election was stolen from the people of the United States. COVID-19, a man-made virus that was spread from a Chinese lab in Wuhan (truth that until only recently was labeled “disinformation” by social and mainstream media), was used as the excuse to change election laws, which enabled Democrats to practice the despicable and un-American practice of “ballot harvesting.”
Now, couple that with the fact that real “disinformation,” such as President Trump being an agent of Russia, was allowed to propagate throughout social media while real truthful information like what was contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop was being labeled “disinformation” by the FBI in conjunction with social media … well, you can see why the country is in the state in which we find it.
This country has been hijacked by disinformation terrorists. Unfortunately, these aren’t foreigners. They are domestic terrorists who have infiltrated the highest levels of our government. They are people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who not only attempted to cover up the origins of COVID, which he seems to have been directly involved in, but was responsible for labeling fellow scientists who dared tell the truth as spreaders of “disinformation.”
Fauci, one of the worst terrorists in American history, was responsible for protecting our enemy, China, while destroying American small businesses, attacking churches, shutting down schools and traumatizing small children with ineffective and destructive lockdowns and mask mandates. If this country was still being run by the sane, freedom-loving patriots who created it, Fauci would most likely be dangling from a tree by now.
And lest we forget, anyone who questioned Fauci, the government lockdowns and mask mandates were labeled as “deniers of science,” “enemies of the state” or worse. But, as we now know, once again the people who were called those names by the propaganda media were correct. Once again, it was the “disinformation police” who were spreading the actual disinformation.
After the election was stolen from Donald Trump and the American people, a large contingent of patriots converged on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They were rightly angry, distraught and desperate to protest the first American presidency that had been outright stolen from the rightful winner. Those people and others were called “election deniers” and “insurrectionists” by the propaganda media, who were and still are hellbent on keeping the big lie alive — that “sleepy” and “demented” Joe Biden got the most votes in the history of the American presidency.
We all know this isn’t true. Heck, even the Democrats know it isn’t true. They simply don’t care how they took power as long as they have it. But even stealing the presidency wasn’t enough for the terrorists who have infiltrated our government. No, they formed something called “The Jan. 6 Committee.”
Much like the kangaroo courts found in Third World countries, the Jan. 6 Committee was a farce. Filled with nothing but Trump-haters — and worse than that, haters of anyone who voted for Trump — this committee was designed to spread misinformation and deem Trump supporters as “threats to democracy.”
The Jan. 6 Committee was full of nothing but terrorists, including Mississippi’s own Bennie Thompson. They lied and continue to lie to the American people, claiming five police officers were killed by the mob on that day. This is not only misinformation, but it is a blatant lie that could and should have been called out as such on Day 1. Unfortunately, the lie fits the left-wing narrative that the media wants to propagate, so truth be damned.
The truth about Jan. 6 has been known for a long time by anyone who really pays attention, but Tucker Carlson was given the opportunity to expose the lies via video last week. The truth is, the only person killed on Jan. 6 was an unarmed Trump supporter named Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered by a Capitol police officer. It’s an inconvenient truth for the left-wing propagandists, so they simply continue on with spreading the “five cops killed” fabrication.
But the video doesn’t lie. Most of the people who entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6 did so peacefully. They walked around peacefully. “The face of the insurrection” — the so-called “QAnon Shaman” Jake Angeli, aka Jacob Chansley, who is now serving FOUR YEARS IN PRISON — did nothing wrong. He is shown on video being escorted around the Capitol by the Capitol police. He is shown leading others in prayer. He’s never shown committing any act of violence. Yet terrorists Bennie Thompson, Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and others withheld this evidence from Angeli’s attorneys and the judge who sent an innocent, patriotic veteran to prison. These people purposely sent innocent people to prison. They deserve the same or worse as retribution.
The reaction to Tucker Carlson releasing video from Jan. 6 should be eye-opening for everyone. Video doesn’t lie, yet the majority leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, stood on the Senate floor and called for Carlson’s show to be pulled off the air. Republicans like Mitch McConnell did the same. The media called for his head. Carlson was labeled the enemy for showing the truth. They are so used to having us see only the disinformation they want us to see, they simply can’t handle it when Americans are treated to the truth.
The terrorists sitting on the Jan. 6 Committee, as well as in the White House, had the gall to compare Jan. 6 to Sept. 11, a sacred and solemn day in American history. That was a day when 2,977 innocent Americans were killed by terrorists intent on destroying our way of life.
We still have terrorists intent on destroying our way of life, and they are having much more success than the Muslim hijackers of 9/11. Unfortunately, these terrorists are thriving in our own government as well as in the media. They are not only the spreaders of disinformation, they, too, are destroying lives, attacking the core of America and going after innocent people.
Sadly, the war on terrorism has a new front — Washington, D.C.
Email Leader-Call Publisher
Jim Cegielski at
(1) comment
Very ironic for you to be calling others a disinformation terrorist.
