When he descended the escalator in 2015, the country was ripe for something different. The population had gotten tired of the Bushes and the Clintons. Barack Obama, for all of his bluster about “Hope and Change,” was entrenched in the Swamp, and it appeared as if the second Clinton was about to ascend to the highest office in the land.
If any human being exemplifies the notion of the Swamp — or call it the system or the status quo — it was Hillary Clinton. She was a wretched woman, a shrewd politician and exactly what the country did not need.
If ever this country needed what conservative talk radio host Jesse Kelly calls “a system disrupter,” it was Donald Trump.
He didn’t care about the special interests. He didn’t need their money. He did everything that Washington politics as usual hated — and the people galvanized around him. He had the aura of a business executive making tough decisions knowing that while they might not be politically expedient, he did it because it was in the best interest of the country.
That, too, flies in the face of the common, swamp politician who is more concerned with reelection and enriching his or her own coffers at the expense of the American people. They know the game, and they play it to perfection. Politicians rank somewhere near pond scum and tuberculosis on the popularity scale, and they show why every day.
The refreshing nature of his being a different kind of leader had an attractive power to it — so much so that all of his piggish language could be overlooked if he would be the foundation of a movement to reclaim this country for the people. Many times on these pages, I opined that the message was correct, but the messenger was wrong, which begged the question: Which is more important, the message or the messenger? Do we want to simply elect a nice person or do we want someone who will shake up an organization that had become terribly corrupt at the expense of the people?
When voters went to the polls in 2016, the message was clear — the people wanted something different. The voters got what they wanted and the swamp panicked. The first true bayonet to the putrid, rotting underbelly of the swamp had been thrust. The Clintons, McConnells, Pelosis, Schumers and their ilk faced the first threat to their power.
From the second he was declared the president, the assault against him and his presidency began. Remember the cackling politicians and their “Impeach 45 … Impeach 45 …” months before he had even stepped into the White House? Was there any doubt that the swamp would do anything and everything it could to protect the fiefdom they carved out for themselves and their minions?
For four years, every day was filled with wild tales about him being a Russian agent, a Nazi, a fascist, a threat to democracy. He was under investigation — in the open and through rampant Justice Department corruption — every day. FBI officials talked of insurance policies to destroy him. But should anyone fed up with the swamp and knowing the lengths they would go to retain their standing think any different?
It didn’t matter that every investigation turned up little more than a steaming pile of dog crap. When one allegation fell flat another surfaced. Folks, these people are horrible and, no matter how much one loathes Trump, what they did to him was horrible.
Finally vanquishing him in 2020, the assault continued because of a riot that got terribly out of hand two weeks before a walking corpse named Joe Biden took office. Billed as a coup, it was the worst coup in the history of coups and could have been stopped in five minutes had the swamp wanted it stopped. Period.
The walking corpse said so himself: “If you wanted or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.” For once, the dementia patient in chief was correct. You need more than a few people dressed in body armor carrying flag poles and swinging fire extinguishers to overthrow a government.
But tamping down that “coup” was never the goal. It was to not only make sure that Donald Trump never ascended to president again, but to send a stern message to those same “system disrupters” who have the “cajones” to take on the swamp: “Mess with us and we will destroy you no matter what it takes.”
Now, two years after losing to the walking corpse, the swamp is still going after him, from New York to Georgia to the ridiculous waste of time that were the Jan. 6 hearings, led by Mississippi’s Swamp Monster Bennie Thompson. Did they want to get to the root cause of anything? If you said yes, I have a nice mountain cabin in Lucedale I would like to sell you.
The Swamp accomplished one thing, though — they vanquished Donald Trump. Even as he announces his intentions to run for president in 2024, the party is over for him. But the party does not have to be over for the overarching movement of taking down the swamp and reclaiming power for the people, as it always was intended.
The message is there. Now a new messenger must step forward — and it is not Donald Trump. One thing is for sure, though — he will not go quietly. He will throw a two-year temper tantrum, call out his opponents using the same language that found success in 2016, but will fall sadly flat this time around. As tough as it is to absorb, the swamp won this battle.
Anyone serious about snagging the anti-establishment message moving forward must not fall into the trap of responding to Donald Trump’s name-calling. He has become a desperate, defeated man and the magic that attracted so many people to him seven years ago is gone forever. If only he would realize it.
He could still go down in history as a hero to save the Republic, but that would require him believing and delivering his America-first message as it was intended — America first, not Trump first.
He laid the foundation in the war against the Establishment, but now is the time for the next leader to grab the flag from the fallen and charge forward. The war to save this country from evil forces is far from over, but find the right general to lead the fight, the people will follow him or her into battle.
The messenger is gone, the message is strong. Remember that — and prepare for a fight.
