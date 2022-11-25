In the run-up to the midterms, Joe Biden and his socialist minions in the propaganda press started touting Trump’s supporters’ “threat to democracy” as the reason the citizens of the United States should cast their vote for Democrat candidates. Two times, Joe Biden abused the power of the White House to make speeches that called on Americans to ignore the most disastrous two years that any president has ever purposely subjected the nation to in favor of punishing his detractors because they don’t believe “Basement Joe” won the 2020 election fairly and squarely.
Who would have thought that would have worked? I didn’t. Honestly, no one did. Not even the propaganda press who was forlornly preparing their viewers for a red wave along with the rest of us. Independents who were expected to flock to the polls to vote for Republicans split their vote 50/50. Minorities, outside of Florida, stuck with the Democrats. And suburban white women were apparently scared into submission by the threat of those scary Trump people returning the country to prosperity.
But the biggest reason that a red wave didn’t happen this year was because of THE REAL threat to democracy, which is mail-in voting. If Joe Biden and the Democrat Party really want election deniers to dry up and blow away, they would eliminate mail-in balloting, with very limited exceptions made for the military.
Mail-in balloting that leads to ballot-harvesting, where Democrat operatives go into communities and tell people who to vote for then collect those ballots to turn in en masse, is un-American. Voting is supposed to be a private affair, not a practice in which someone can be coerced into voting for a particular party.
COVID was used to change the rules in favor of the Democrats, and now, even though COVID is no longer a threat, it is still being utilized to alter the outcomes of elections. A total of 42 million mail-in ballots were cast before Election Day this year. There is little doubt that those ballots were responsible for stopping the red wave.
There is no doubt that early mail-in ballot harvesting in Pennsylvania cost Republican Dr. Oz a Senate seat against brain-damaged opponent John Fetterman. Two million early mail-in ballots had already been cast in that race before the highly publicized debate between the candidates in which stroke victim Fetterman introduced himself to the audience by uttering his now-famous, “Hi, good night, everybody” opening statement. Now Pennsylvania voters are stuck with a senator and a president who are incapable of speaking in complete sentences. Shouldn’t the entire country be embarrassed by now?
If Democrats really want to put a stop to election-deniers — including those in their own party such as Hillary Clinton, Stacy Abrams and, yes, Joe Biden himself — then it is time to end mail-in balloting and make sure that voter ID is a requirement. Having faith in the election process is the only way to fix what ails this country, and quite frankly, there is only one party that wants to make sure that elections are free and fair, and it isn’t the Democrats.
The excuse that people can’t get to the polls and provide a valid ID to vote is pure horse, bull but mostly donkey crap. It was in 1845 that Congress passed a federal law designating the first Tuesday of November as Election Day. Since that time, Democrats have held the presidency for 75 years, Republicans for 93 years, while National Union and Whig presidents have held office for four years each.
Election Day worked for over 170 years before COVID was used to give one party a way to cheat the system and ensure that they remain in power. It is un-American, unfair and has directly led to the disaster of a president and his party that are quickly turning the country into a Third World disaster.
Uninspired or low-knowledge voters should not be encouraged or coerced into voting. “Get out the vote” advertising is some of the dumbest crap I’ve ever seen. If someone is too stupid to vote, why are we encouraging them. It makes no sense.
And if you are too lazy or too ignorant to show up at the polls on Election Day, present your ID and vote, then you should not be deciding who gets to represent our country, state or community. When Democrats shout that Republicans are trying to “suppress” the vote, what they really mean is that Republicans want to stop Democrats from filling out and casting ballots on behalf of hundreds of thousands of people who normally wouldn’t vote and probably, in the end, have no idea that they actually voted for anyone. It’s a sham that must stop. It’s stacking the deck, and it’s the real threat to Democracy.
It’s also an embarrassment when, because of mail-in ballots and seriously faulty election systems where states such as Arizona collect ballots for a full month, it took more than a week to decide which party controlled the House of Representatives. Again, if Democrats want to actually restore faith in our election process, they would end mail-in balloting, declare Election Day a national holiday, require Voter ID and make sure that ballots were counted the same day.
Unfortunately, restoring faith in our election system has never been the goal of Biden or the Democrats. Scaring voters into believing that the other side is a threat to democracy has proven to be a lot more effective in achieving their actual goal, which is one-party, totalitarian rule.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
C'mon man. I know you want to blame mail in balloting as the reason we got beat so bad, cause you just can't stand admitting losing. But Oz, the guy wasn't even from Pennsylvania! Who came up with this guy as the Republican to run for Senate? Get a grip.
