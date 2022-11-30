A decade ago, the iconic Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned to the ground. For those who had eaten the iconic pies, which were first produced in the Big Easy in 1922, the experience was both magical and nostalgic (emphasis on nostalgic.)
Through the decade, there were promises that Hubig’s pies would be making a comeback with a rebuilt factory making the same desserts that treated generations of people in South Louisiana.
About a month ago, company officials announced that they would be churning out pies. The people went wild. A social-media group exploded from about 100 members recalling magical times involving grandpas and Christmas mornings to several thousand. Nothing, many said, brought back the memories like eating a Hubig’s pie.
Slowly, the pies began being distributed in South Louisiana stores, but there was no rhyme or reason to the distribution. The social-media site that had been dedicated to sharing memories transformed into a Hunger Games-esque quest to find pies.
Within minutes of a delivery truck’s arrival, the pies would be sold out in an amazing display of consumerism mixed with that same nostalgia that attracted people to the pies in the first place.
The harder they were to find, the more desirable the pies got. Eventually, production caught up with demand, and while the pies still go quickly, it is nothing like the first couple weeks after their return.
And then something interesting started happening. People took to the same social-media pages to report that the pies didn’t exactly taste like they remember. Some pies had runny insides, others had frosting stuck to the package, while many others seemed undercooked.
Were the pies different? Or could it just be that the attraction to the pie had little to do with the taste of the pie but the desire to be back to the day when they tasted perfect? It was the memory of sitting with grandpa on that early Christmas morning sharing a moment that never could be duplicated again. And when many tried to duplicate those memories with a tangible item such as a Hubig’s pie, the experience just fell flat. No matter how good those pies might be today, could they ever be as good as you remember?
As a subpar Little League baseball player, every game came with a promise — win or lose, the team would head down Main Street about a mile from the ballpark for Carvel ice cream.
Southerners have Blue Bell, New Yorkers had Carvel. It was ice cream heaven, with soft-serve cones, the wonderfully delicious “flying saucers” — a big slab of ice cream between two large cookies —and ice-cream cakes that were a staple at many a birthday party, Carvel had it all.
Being so close to the park, it was only natural that teams gravitated to that old ice-cream shop. Players would run amok, filling themselves with sugar and forgetting all about the trouncing they had just taken on the field less than a mile away.
When birthdays rolled around and Mom asked what kind of cake we all wanted, there was no doubt a Carvel ice-cream cake topped the list. It was the best — no, beyond the best — ice-cream cake ever made. Bar none. No discussion or debate needed. Those cakes were that good.
I left New York State forever in 1992. The Carvel burned down about a year earlier. The last ice-cream cake I could remember eating was something known as “Fudgie the Whale.” I was about 12 years old. It tasted so good, if only there could be a day to get my hands on a Carvel cake just one more time …
In the ice-cream case at a Walmart a long, long way from New York, on the bottom shelf sat a Carvel ice-cream cake. The answer to my prayers.
It was the easiest, quickest purchase I had ever made. I wanted to share the cake with Michelle and talk about the kids I played ball with, the home runs I allowed, the birthday parties, Fudgie the Whale … everything.
She got home from work, and before eating supper, I sat her down, and off I went down Memory Lane. I sliced a large piece of Carvel cake for her and a bigger slice for me. Oh, what a treat she was in for.
Expecting fireworks to explode overhead, I bit into the piece of cake and … and … “This is not nearly as good as I remember,” I told her. She nodded in agreement, having never eaten a Carvel cake but having listened to my incessant ramblings about the magic contained within.
As good as those cakes were back in my youth, they could never be as good again now. For it wasn’t as much the ice cream, but the experience that can never be duplicated. I cannot be 11 years old again with the only care in the world being getting decent grades, playing ball with friends and sinking teeth into some Carvel ice cream.
Nostalgia is such a tricky part of life. We want to find a way to be back home with Grandpa or playing ball, and as hard as it is to grasp, it cannot happen. It never will happen.
There is a bit of sadness in reading Hubig’s pies posts about people being disappointed that the treats did not live up to expectations. I know the feeling well. It’s tough to come to terms with. Getting older isn’t fun, especially when we try our darndest to reclaim the magic of our youth.
