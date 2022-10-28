Take down the Democrats, then The Establishment
Ten more days! And it simply can’t get here fast enough. There is little doubt that a red wave will be sweeping across America, and it should be the biggest and boldest rejection of a major political party in the history of the United States.
We should also learn quite a bit about our country on Nov. 8. First and foremost, anyone who has suffered through the last two years and still votes for any congressional or gubernatorial Democrat candidate is either blindly stupid or a full-fledged communist. It is going to be interesting to see, state by state, what percentage of the voting public wants to see a continuation of the chaos, pain, division and anarchy that the Democrats have subjected us to. These people should be considered enemies of the state because there is no way you could be voting to continue the path the Democrats have taken us down and love this country.
Secondly, we will also learn how well a group of Trump-like “outsider” candidates do. Candidates like Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Pennsylvania senate candidate Dr. Oz, Ohio senate candidate JD Vance, Arizona senate candidate Blake Masters, Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker and Washington house candidate Joe Kent.
Lake, who could be described as Donald Trump in a dress, is particularly interesting, as she was once part of the media that has helped destroy this nation. She’s brash, she’s a truth-teller and she isn’t afraid to call out the members of her former profession for their liberal propaganda.
Former Special Forces Army Ranger Joe Kent, who is leading in the race for Washington’s Third Congressional District, is an outsider who isn’t afraid to take on and call out careerists in Washington D.C., whether they be Democrat, Republican or lobbyists.
Lake, Kent and many others represent a Trump-led movement to drain the swamp. These outsiders are our best chance at fighting back and eliminating corrupt career politicians who are beholden to their sugar daddies in Big Pharma, the military industrial complex or Big Tech instead of the American people.
If we ever have a chance to institute term limits to finally end the cycle of corruption that the Bidens, Pelosis, Clintons, McConnells and most career politicians thrive on, it is going to have to start with a brand new generation of outsider, America-First-inspired elected leaders.
If we have any hope of making sure our elections are free, fair and secure, with common-sense voter ID ensuring one vote per person, it will come from outsiders who are running for office for the right reasons.
If we are ever going to undo the weaponization of the FBI, DOJ, CIA, IRS and other agencies, it will occur through investigations from our newly elected legislators.
If there is a snowball’s chance in Hades that one day this country will balance the budget, reduce the deficit and ensure a bright economic future for our children, it will come from people who are not politicians but are regular Americans who care more about the country than holding office for the next 20 years.
Can you imagine how much this nation would thrive, how prosperous we would be and how Americans would benefit if we had governors, Congress members and a president whose top priority was serving the American people?
We actually saw it briefly while Trump was president. By putting Americans first, (closing the border, bringing manufacturing jobs back to America, becoming energy independent, making our allies pay their way, placing tariffs on China), the United States was thriving. Low unemployment, non-existent inflation, higher wages, record stock market, etc. etc. Life was getting better for everyone.
Of course, that’s the exact reason that the Establishment attacked the former president and continues to do so to this day. He is a threat to their corruption. He is a threat to their gravy train. He is a threat to Big Pharma, the industrial military complex, Big Tech and the mass media who line the pockets of our corrupt politicians so that they will continue to use taxpayer dollars to pay for faulty COVID vaccinations and fund the war in Ukraine.
I know it is a foreign thought to anyone alive today, but the true vision of our Founding Fathers was to keep government small and in check. A centralized, bloated federal government run by sleazy, corrupt politicians who get rich off of the backs of working Americans was their worst nightmare. And for this country to truly succeed long term, that trend must be reversed.
And maybe this is just a pipe dream, but the midterms that are right around the corner should give us all hope. There are plenty of America-first outsiders who are poised to take over powerful governorships and congressional seats. If these people are truly made in the mold of Donald Trump, they will be on the front lines, fighting back and eventually eliminating both Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden. These people should be the ones who lead the way in investigating Biden’s ties to China, Ukraine and elsewhere, then impeaching and imprisoning him for his treasonous crimes against this country.
This midterm election must be an inflection point in our nation’s history. For as long as I have been alive, the American people have taken a backseat to special interests and the career politicians who have sold us out. This will be our best chance to reverse that trend, our best chance to restore the America that our Founding Fathers envisioned, our best chance to instill policies that are designed to benefit the average American and our best chance to drain the swamp.
In the most important midterm election in American history, we must destroy the Democrat Party and then follow up by destroying the nefarious and corrupt Establishment, which in turn will hand the power and prosperity back to “We, The People.”
