“For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evils. It is through this craving that some have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many pangs.” 1 Timothy 6:10
In his farewell address, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a World War II hero and one of the most decorated military leaders to ever live, issued the following warning: “We must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”
Eisenhower’s words were not only prophetic, but what he was warning us about can be seen playing out in real time at this very moment. A vast majority of our elected representatives are pushing billions of dollars of OUR money to pay for a war in Ukraine while at the very same time telling us that our Social Security benefits are at risk.
You already know why. Money. The war in Ukraine, which has nothing to do with the United States, takes precedence over U.S. citizens’ Social Security benefits because it’s special-interest groups that control our representatives, not WE THE PEOPLE. There is no special-interest group lining the pockets of our abundance of corrupt politicians on behalf of Social Security. There most certainly is when it comes to the manufacturing of tanks, fighter jets and machine guns, so without us getting a chance to vote on it, our money gets sent to Ukraine.
The control that the military industrial complex has had over our politicians can explain Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and every war that we have been involved in since World War II … which, let’s face it, was the actual last time that we should have been involved in a war. None of these countries posed a real threat to America, yet countless American lives have been sacrificed for the almighty dollar. It’s beyond shameful, and their blood is on the hands of the greedy politicians who sell out America on a daily basis.
And the money isn’t just coming from the military industrial complex either. We have been taken for a ride by Big Pharma for years, but the COVID-19 vaccine scam was a real slap upside of the head of most Americans. Think about this: Pfizer alone made more than $56 billion in revenue in 2022 for a taxpayer-funded “free” vaccine that doesn’t stop the spread of COVID, doesn’t stop you from catching COVID and has a built-in booster plan that gives Pfizer a never-ending stream of money.
Oh, but that is just the beginning. In spite of the many health risks that the vaccines are now being discovered to cause, such as serious heart problems in young people, you can not sue Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson. That is because our corrupt politicians passed something called “The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act” back in 2005, and the Biden Administration invoked it to protect Big Pharma as a thank you for lining their pockets.
Yes, lining their pockets. While COVID was sweeping the nation back in 2020, 72 senators and 302 members of the House of Representatives were all taking money from Big Pharma. It’s the revolving spiral of corruption and fleecing the American people. Politicians take their money and then turn around and award their special interests by giving them our money. In the case of Big Pharma and the vaccines, it lines the pockets of the politicians, makes their untested, dangerous and ineffective vaccines mandatory through un-American, freedom-hating mandates, then gives them billions upon billions of our money to pay for it all.
But it’s not just Big Pharma and the military industrial complex either. Special-interest groups include banks, lawyers, the teachers’ union, etc., etc., etc., all giving bribes to our politicians in order to get them to do their bidding, instead of them doing what is in the best interests of all Americans.
The latest special-interest group, the Green New Deal environmental socialists, have done even more damage than your typical special-interest groups, as they have hijacked an entire political party and turned them against our abundance of oil, gas and coal, which made us powerful and the envy of the rest of the world. Only corrupt politicians would support destroying the nation to push an energy policy that is at least 20 years away from being ready to be implemented. Like the COVID vaccines, every bit of this is nothing more than a scam designed to rip off the American taxpayer.
There is one more form of corruption that cannot be overlooked, as it is front and center, as well as downright criminal, when it comes to Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, The Clinton Foundation and the Obamas. Money has poured into the campaigns, private foundations and pockets of all of the above from foreign countries, including from our biggest enemy, China.
How are people still asking if Joe Biden is compromised when he would allow a Chinese spy balloon to float over the heart of the United States without doing a darn thing about it? Joe’s excuses for not shooting it down before it reached the Atlantic are laughable. It could have been shot down in the seas surrounding Alaska. It could have been shot down over vast fields of cattle in Montana. Heck, it could have been shot down numerous times before being allowed to traverse the entire country, which included floating directly above some of our top military installations. And don’t let Joe blame the Pentagon, as he is the Commander-in-Chief and could have ordered the balloon shot down at any point.
He’s corrupt and compromised. He’s been corrupt and compromised for decades. Anyone paying just a little bit of attention already knows it. It’s right there plain as day on Hunter’s laptop. Joe Biden is in the back pocket of our No. 1 enemy, China. And so are a lot of other Washington insiders. They should be locked up or hanged by the neck.
Everyone in America would know it by now if it wasn’t for one last corrupt group, Big Media. The now totally corrupt Fourth Estate has joined the ranks of those who have sold out America. They, too, have taken the money and run. It’s no coincidence that the same major news organizations that accept millions of dollars in ad money from Pfizer have given them a free pass on its faulty, even deadly, vaccines and boosters. Instead of protecting Americans and the best interests of the nation, Big Media has become the propaganda machine that keeps half of the country in the dark and voting blindly for the same corrupt politicians who keep screwing us over.
If I was made king for one year, I could fix this country. It’s pretty simple, really. Term limits, a flat tax, secure the border, cut the number of federal employees — including House and Senate members — in half and return power to the states. Just like that, problem solved. Unfortunately, it will never happen because too many people are getting rich off the backs of the American taxpayer.
